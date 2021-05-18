Kendall Murphy, Hanna Watson combine for 11 goals in Holy Spirit win over Absegami: Late Monday roundup

Kendall Murphy scored six goals and Hanna Watson added five to lead Holy Spirit High School to a 15-7 win over Absegami in girls lacrosse Monday in Galloway Township.
The Spartans improved to 4-6.
Maggie Cella scored twice as the Spartans improved to 4-6.
For Absegami (3-8), Haleigh Schafer had five goals.
Our Lady of Mercy 18,
Oakcrest 1
Adrianna Dodge led host OLMA (6-5) with five goals, and Annissa Serafine and Mina Lockhart scored two apiece. Ava Hoffman added a goal and two assists. Oakcrest fell to 0-8.
Mainland Reg. 18,
Cedar Creek 6
Charlotte Walcoff scored three goals and added two assists for Mainland (8-3).
Bella Tenaglia, Kendall Fuetterer, Jane Meade, Cassie Sher and Julianna Medina each scored twice. Casey Murray added four assists and scored one. Lani Ford, Christina Cohen, Eva Blanco and Emily Smith each scored one. Kylie Kurtz made three saves.
Abby Winterbottom scored three for Cedar Creek (1-6). Mia McColl scored twice. Gianna Thoms scored once. Sierra Sketers made six saves.
Lacey Twp. 12,
Manchester Twp. 3
Kayleigh Flanegan scored five goals for Lacey (9-2).
Cayli Biele and Madison MacGillivray each scored two. Madelyn Bell added two assists and scored one. Isabelle Merola and Shyanne Nucifora each scored one. Maeve Meehan made 10 saves.
Manchester fell to 2-9.
Boys lacrosse
Cedar Creek 12,
Mainland Reg. 7
Kevin Dougherty scored six goals and added two assists for Cedar Creek (8-3).
Sean Ralston scored three. Jason Bishop, Jacob Morrison and Devin McCarty each scored one. Robert Dougherty made 17 saves.
Oakcrest 14,
Rancocas Valley 11
Ethan Nelson scored five goals and added two assists for Oakcrest (7-1).
Ryan Liberty had six assists to go with three goals. Michael Raciti scored four goals. Logan Skinner had two assists and one goal. Owen Haugan made 12 saves.
Rancocas Valley fell to 6-8.
Southern Reg. 16,
Toms River East 4
Ryan Sininsky scored four goals and added three assists for Southern (9-3).
Zach Washco and Joey DeYoung each scored three. Tyler Murowski scored twice. Jake Washco, Luke Bruther, Andrew Mulhollad and Frankie Fierra each scored once. Nick Roesch made three saves. Tyler Sininsky made two.
Toms River East fell to 0-8.
Barnegat 13,
Middle Twp. 6
James Corliss scored five goals for Barnegat (9-2).
Aidan Reiser had five assists and scored once. Jerry Weir scored three goals and added three assists. John Porcelli scored three goals. Tyler Quinn scored one. Brian Corliss made 13 saves.
Brett Nabb scored three and had two assists for Middle (2-11). Matthew Frame scored twice, Travis McCray once. Brandon Rosensteel made 21 saves.
Boys tennis
Middle Township 5,
Oakcrest 0
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-0, 6-0; Xander Hardin d. Kyle Espina 6-1, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-1, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Justin Wen d. Dimas Hernandez-Shrij Dave 6-0, 6-2.
Records: M.T. 11-2; O 3-8.
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Vince Coiro d. Mihir Patel 6-0, 6-0; Tanner Roth d. Clark Bergen 6-0, 6-0; Vincent Polistina d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Carmeron Compare won by forfeit; Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela won by forfeit.
Records: B 0-12; S.A. 7-2.
Absegami 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Austin Snyder d. Nick Flemming 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Kai Shellum 6-0, 6-0; Manav Dasondi d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach won by forfeit; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti won by forfeit.
Records: H.S. 0-9; A 6-3.
Millville 4,
Williamstown 1
Singles: Jacob Lewis M d. Eric Lee 1-6, 7-6, 10-6: Andrew Crain M d. Rich Feldman 6-1, 6-1: Nicolas Meehan M d. Brandon Tran 6-0, 7-6
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Jake Helsel-Brandon Neyra 7-5, 7-5: William Chu-Brian Tran W d. Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift 6-1, 6-1.
Records: Millville 10-2; Williamstown 8-4
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lakewood 0
Singles: Andrew Falduto d. Emmanuel Pratt 6-1, 6-1; John Staino d. Allen Jefferson 6-3, 6-2; Ashish Gainder d. John Alarcon 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Zach Triebel-Aiden Falduto d. Edgar Perez and Freddy Ortiz 6-0, 6-0 William Sisco-Ian Cahill d. Frank Romero-Xavion Moore 6-0, 6-1.
Records: Pinelands 14-; Lakewood 0-8.
Hammonton 3,
Cedar Creek 2
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Matthew Baugh 6-1, 6-1; Brett Hare H d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 7-6; Nick Iuliucci H d. Kyle O’Connor 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Jake Fisher-Dylan Kovacs H d. Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck 6-4, 6-0; Chris Lam-Daniel Perez CC d. John Waddell-Marco Schiano 6-2, 6-7, 7-6
Records: Hammonton 5-4; C. Creek 4-5.
Girls golf
Lacey Twp. 215,
Toms River North 247
L—Madison Zrinski 49, Haley Austin 54, Marley Besser 55, Kendall Evans 57
TR—Julia Iovine 57, Katelyn Rizzo 60, Riley Stryker, 61 Elyse Hoffman 69
Records: Lacey 7-4; TRN 2-6
Southern Reg. 227,
Barnegat 224
S—Mary Kate Reilly 48, Megan Caputo 56, Julia Joannides 60, Erica Scheinberg 63
B—Yasmeen Muhammad 53, Olivia Maschi 61, Kira Pokluda 61, Maura Glines 67
Records: Southern 10-0; Barnegat 7-4
