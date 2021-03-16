 Skip to main content
Katie McClintock breaks Mainland record: Roundup
Katie McClintock breaks Mainland record: Roundup

hsliveswimmingholder

Mainland Regional High School girls swimming standout Katie McClintock broke the program record in the 100-yard butterfly with a 57.91-second, first-place finish, leading the Mustangs to a 124-45 win over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division meet Tuesday.

The previous record was a 58.72 set by Sydney Boswell in 2013.

McClintock, Laci Denn, Kelly Haines and Monica Iordanov won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.72. She also swam a leg along with Madeline Falk, Julia Goodman and Rileigh Booth in the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:44.17). Denn also won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.33. Mainland (9-0) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Lindsay Robbins won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.94 for Cape May Tech (0-5). Emie Frederick won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.19.

At Cape May Tech, yards

200 Medley Relay—MR (Laci Denn, Kelly Haines, Monica Iordanov, Katie McClintock) 2:04.72

200 Freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:06.94

200 IM—Riley Hieb MR 2:35.83

50 Freestyle—Claudia Booth MR 26.79

100 Butterfly—McClintock MR 57.91

100 Freestyle—Iordanov MR 57.25

500 Freestyle—Jordyn Riccciotti MR 5:15.88

200 Freestyle Relay—MR (McClintock, Madeline Falk, Julia Goodman, Rileigh Booth) 1:44.17

100 Backstroke—Denn MR 1:05.43

100 Breaststroke—Emie Frederick CMT 1:21.19

400 Freestyle Relay—MR (Iordanov, Denn, Samantha Camey, Iva Palakarska) 3:56.28

Records—Mainland 9-0; Cape May Tech 0-5.

No. 8 OLMA 63, Millville 31

At St. Augustine, yards

200 Medley Relay—OLMA (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Isabela Valle, Nikki Carpenter) 1:59.26

200 Freestyle—Lana Davidson OLMA 2:12.40

200 IM—Sarah Kern OLMA 2:27.19

50 Freestyle—N/A

100 Butterfly—Rossi OLMA 1:06.55

100 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 57.09

500 Freestyle—Carpenter OLMA 6:12.38

200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Davidson, Kern, Lexi Kazan, Eliza McDonough) 1:56.20

100 Backstroke—Rossi OLMA 1:02.69

100 Breaststroke—McDonough OLMA 1:36.08

400 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Valle, Davidson, Rossi, McDonough) 4:00.55

Records—Holy Spirit 6-3: Millville 1-4.

No. 8 OLMA 76, Holy Spirit 20

At St. Augustine, yards

200 Medley Relay—OLMA (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Isabela Valle, Nikki Carpenter) 1:59.56

200 Freestyle—Lana Davidson OLMA 2:12.40

200 IM—Sarah Kern OLMA 2:27.19

50 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 26.92

100 Butterfly—Rossi OLMA 1:06.55

100 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 57.09

500 Freestyle—Carpenter OLMA 6:12.38

200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Davidson, Kern, Lexi Kazan, McDonough) 1: 56.17

100 Backstroke—Ross OLMA 1:02.69

100 Breaststroke—McDonough OLMLA 1:16.48

400 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Valle, Davidson, Rossi, McDonough) $:00.55

Records—OLMA 5-3; Holy Spirit 0-3.

Boys swimming

No. 5 Southern Reg. 102, Jackson Memorial 68

At Southern, yards

200 Medley Relay—SR (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Cole Nemes) 1:48.53

200 Freestyle—Matt Adams SR 1:57.05

200 IM—White SR 2:08.41

50 Freestyle—Nemes SR 23.96

100 Butterfly—Jaffe SR 59.37

100 Freestyle—Werner SR 52.85

500 Freestyle—Anthony Napreev JM 5:30.89

200 Freestyle Relay—JM (John Englert, Mike Uveges, Matt Spencer, Anthony Napreev) 1:40.08

100 Backstroke—Werner SR 1:02.18

100 Breaststroke—N/A

400 Freestyle Relay—SR (Werner, Adams, White, Jaffe) 3:54.47

Records—.Southern 4-0; Jackson Mem. 1-1

No. 9 Vineland 95, No. 10 Absegami 74

At Vineland, meters

200 Medley Relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohommad, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 2:04.58

200 Freestyle—Michael Giardino V 2:05.96

200 IM—Traynor A 2:19.65

50 Freestyle—Noah Jones V 26.12

100 Butterfly—Jones V 1:04.83

100 Freestyle—Sica A 1:03.61

400 Freestyle—Giardino V 4:33.24

200 Freestyle Relay—V (Jones, Will Delgado, RJ Franceschini, Giardino) 1:52.18

100 Backstroke—Traynor A 1:06.15

100 Breaststroke—Jake Murie V 1:27.15

400 Freestyle Relay—V (Jones, Giardino, Jason Wheeler, Franceschini) 4:14.75

Records—Absegami 5-2; Vineland 4-0.

Coed swimming

Oakcrest 96,  Lower Cape May 73

At Oakcrest, meters

200 Medley Relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Justin Melli, Anderson Ryan) 2:16.84

200 Freestyle—Zeb Hinker LCM 2:11.66

200 IM—Crouthamel LCM 2:35.68

50 Freestyle—Justin Melli LCM 27.76

100 Butterfly—Hinker LCM 1:08.34

100 Freestyle—Melli LCM 1:00.60

500 Freestyle—Nate Ranger O 5:16.42

200 Freestyle Relay—LCM (Matt Eck, Anderson Ryan, Max Souder, Hinker) 2:02.10

100 Backstroke—Brian Tran O 1:08.04

100 Breaststroke—Sadie Crispell O 1:24.13

400 Freestyle Relay—LCM (Souder, Melli, Crouthamel, Hinker) 4:21.25

Records—Oakcrest 2-2; N/A

Girls volleyball

Our Lady of Mercy 2, ACIT 0

Ava Barrasso had 15 assists, five service points and two aces to lead the Villagers to a 25-19, 25-22 victory. Olivia Stefano added eight kills, five service points and four aces for the Villagers (1-1). Alice Cawley had six kills and three service points. Ivy Jaep had three service points and two digs. Bella Vittorio also had two digs.

Mainland Reg. 2, Pleasantville 0

Cadence Fitzgerald had 11 assists and Amaya Perez had six digs to lead the Mustangs to a 25-11, 28-25 victory over Pleasantville. It was Mainland’s first-ever win over Pleasantville. Julia Thornton finished with six assist. Olivia Leap had four kills ands Bella Canesi had three kills.

Oakcrest 2, Hammonton 0

Oakcrest defeated Hammonton 25-8, 25-21. For the Falcons, Emma Mcerlain had seven assists, five aces, two kills and one block. Cassie Booth had six kills and two aces. Laura Herrera had five aces and two assists.

Absegami 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 0

The Braves won 25-13, 25-10. Jackie Fortis led the Absegami (1-0) with eight kills and two aces. Kylee Alvarez had five kills and two aces. Setter Deesha Choksi had 14 assists.

Cedar Creek 2, St. Joseph 0

Ella Crawford had five aces and five service points for the Pirates (1-0). Amanda Purdy had four acers and two kills. Sarah Goodrich had nine assists, six service points and four digs. Kylie Ackerman and Tiernan James each had three digs.

No information was available for the Wildcats (0-1).

Middle Twp. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0

Middle (1-0) won 27-25, 25-23.

Kalyn Witkowsky had five aces and two digs for Lower (0-1). Audra Sockriter had five kills, two digs and two aces. Joelle DuFault had nine service points, two digs and two aces. Genevieve Spitaletto had two digs.

Wrestling

Lacey Twp. 55, Lakewood 15

106—Jose Becerril LAKE p. John Downs 113—Aidan Ott LT p. Brian Conde 120—Vinnie Fantasia LT p. Andres Ortega 126—Mason Heck LT p. Daniel Angeles 132—Andre Ferrauiolo LT p. Jose Oliveras 138—Collin Rolak LT md. Agustin Vidal, 14-0 145—Miguel Mendoza LAKE d. Kyler Lustig, 2-0 152—Evan Ren LT p. Rene Garcia 160—David Olivares LAKE d. Michael Angelo Santiago, 5-3 170—James Circle LT p. Abraham Romero 182—Matt Coon LT p. Kevin Valle 195—Gustavo Saavedra LAKE d. Brendan Supsie, 6-3 220—Mark Aguirre LT p. Alexis Montes 285—John Dodaro LT d. Alexis Bautista, 4-2.

Records—Lacey 1-0, Lakewood 0-1.

+1 
022721_spt_gswim

On Feb. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, the girls swim team hosts Mainland Regional High School. MRHS Senior Katie McClintock, 18.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Tags

Swimming Elite 11s: Cedar Creek, Barnegat boys each move up 2 spots
High School Live

Swimming Elite 11s: Cedar Creek, Barnegat boys each move up 2 spots

The format of The Press Elite 11 swim rankings has been changed to adapt to this pandemic-affected season. Instead of ranking teams from all across South Jersey, the Elite 11 will include only teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings are made by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses.

