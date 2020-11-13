Kate Herlihy scores 100th career goal, Middle beats Riverside

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Four straight goals by Middle Township High School’s Kate Herlihy turned the Panthers field hockey team’s playoff game with Riverside from scoreless to a comfortable win Friday.
Herlihy, a senior midfielder, scored three goals in the third quarter and her 100th career goal early in the fourth to lead Middle to a 5-1 win in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South West Group A first-round game.
Middle, the top seed and ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-2-1. The Panthers will host eighth-seeded Haddon Heights (5-7) on Monday at a time to be determined in a South West A quarterfinal game. Sixteenth-seeded Riverside, of Burlington County, finished at 2-6. The Rams missed some games, being quarantined for more than two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herlihy’s 100th goal came on a penalty stroke with 1 minute, 57 seconds into the fourth quarter. She scored high into the right corner to make it 4-0. It was her team-leading 23rd goal of the season.
According to Middle coach Janina Perna, the only Panther to score more was Jenna Herlihy, Kate’s older sister, who owns the school record with 146 goals.
“I knew (beforehand) it was my 100th goal,” said Herlihy, a 17-year-old Dennis Township resident. “It feels amazing to get it. I’m really relieved.
“I was surprised by how hard they (Riverside) came out. I wasn’t expecting a super hard game. In the third quarter we had more energy. Once I scored we kind of got it going.”
Riverside certainly didn’t play like a team with just two wins in the first half. Middle dominated field play, but the Rams defenders broke up some plays around the net, and Riverside goalie Tiffany Tolomeo made six of her 15 saves. Middle had 16 corners to Riverside’s five in the game.
“I think they played us well,” Perna said. “In the first half we were playing too much in the center. Once we spread out offensively we were able to spread their defense and get to the (scoring) circle easier.
“I don’t think they knew about Kate. They gave her a lot of space, and that’s all she needs. For her to get 100 goals is a great accomplishment, especially for a midfielder. She worked hard for it. She’s dedicated and never misses practices.”
Herlihy finally made it 1-0 with a 20-foot shot with 13:39 left in the third quarter. Tolomeo made two good stops three minutes later, but the rebound came back to Herlihy, who scored her second goal. She scored again with 3:59 left in the quarter, and it was 3-0.
Down 4-0, Riverside got on the board in the fourth quarter as Carlynn Venetz scored off an assist by Gracie Iwanicki. But Middle answered with under 10 minutes left as Briar Lemma tipped in a shot by Lexie Frank to make it 5-1.
“I think they surprised us, but in the third quarter we came out more aggressive,” said Lemma, a 17-year-old senior forward from Cape May Court House. “We turned on the switch.”
Riverside coach Jennifer Hunter gave special credit to her center midfielder, Joelle McElroy, for leading the Rams’ defense.
“Joelle set the tempo, and we checked very strong today,” Hunter said. “Our first half was great. I’m proud of them for the way we held them. School was closed for 2½ weeks, and we reopened on Monday and that day we beat Delran 4-2.”
Riverside 0 0 0 1 — 1
Middle Township 0 0 3 2 — 5
Goals—Venetz R. Herlihy (4), Lemma MT.
Goalies—Tolomeo (15) R. Thompson (2) MT.
Records—Riverside 2-6, Middle 10-2-1.
