Kate Herlihy scores 100th career goal, Middle beats Riverside

“I was surprised by how hard they (Riverside) came out. I wasn’t expecting a super hard game. In the third quarter we had more energy. Once I scored we kind of got it going.”

Riverside certainly didn’t play like a team with just two wins in the first half. Middle dominated field play, but the Rams defenders broke up some plays around the net, and Riverside goalie Tiffany Tolomeo made six of her 15 saves. Middle had 16 corners to Riverside’s five in the game.

“I think they played us well,” Perna said. “In the first half we were playing too much in the center. Once we spread out offensively we were able to spread their defense and get to the (scoring) circle easier.

“I don’t think they knew about Kate. They gave her a lot of space, and that’s all she needs. For her to get 100 goals is a great accomplishment, especially for a midfielder. She worked hard for it. She’s dedicated and never misses practices.”

Herlihy finally made it 1-0 with a 20-foot shot with 13:39 left in the third quarter. Tolomeo made two good stops three minutes later, but the rebound came back to Herlihy, who scored her second goal. She scored again with 3:59 left in the quarter, and it was 3-0.