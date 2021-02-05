Kate Herlihy helps No. 3 Middle Township top No. 2 Mainland to cap challenging week

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team played three teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 this week, including Friday’s matchup with Mainland Regional.
The Panthers were happy with the results.
Kate Herlihy scored a game-high 26 points to lead Middle to a 49-43 victory over the Mustangs in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game. Middle is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11, and Mainland is No. 2.
“It was such a great win, especially after such a long week of playing really hard teams and then playing this really good team, it just felt so good,” said Herlihy, alluding to the Panthers’ 43-36 win over top-ranked Wildwood Catholic on Monday and a 46-41 victory over No. 4 Ocean City on Wednesday.
“It just felt so good to bring it all together.”
Middle led 13-10 after the first quarter and then 19-17 late in the second.
But Herlihy soon displayed why she is a senior captain and broke open a close game.
With 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the second quarter, the 18-year-old from Dennis Township drained a 3-pointer to make it 22-17. Herlihy later stole the ball and drove the paint for an easy layup to cap a 7-0 run and gave Middle a 26-17 lead at halftime.
Herlihy made three 3-pointers.
“I think it helped that all of us came out and felt really positive,” Herlihy said. “We had our little lead, so we were kind of getting into the flow of it. We just came out early and made more shots, which helped our momentum to keep going.
Middle had built a 12-point lead late in the third quarter, but Mainland made two straight baskets and only trailed 38-30 after three. With 4:25 left in regulation, the Mustangs only trailed by four points.
Mainland missed eight free throws and committed some unnecessary fouls that could have made a difference. The Mustangs only have two seniors — Kareema Rex and Lila Schoen — and four freshman, three of whom are getting a lot of playing time this season, especially Friday.
Mainland junior Kaitlyn Boggs led with 16 points. Junior guards Schoen and Cadence Fitzgerald each scored seven. Freshman guard Ava Mazur scored five, including a 3-pointer.
“I thought we showed our youth at times (Friday),” said Mainland coach Scott Betson, who said Herlihy “can do things that other kids can’t do.”
“The bottom line is, perspective is huge, especially this year. Every time we get to play is a victory for us. Every day we aren’t shut down and other teams aren’t shut down, we have to really appreciate that.”
Middle coach John Leahy also has a young team with just two seniors and said Friday offered a good lesson in finishing games, especially because the Panthers had a big lead in the fourth quarter before Mainland climbed back.
“You have to expect good teams are going to make a run back,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. (Betson) does a great job with his group, and there is definitely no quit in them, for sure.
“You just have to learn it through experience.”
Jada Elston, a sophomore starter for Middle, scored eight points and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Brianna Robinson scored five points, including a 3 that gave Middle a 38-26 lead.
“I’m really proud of my group.” Leahy said. “Under all the circumstances, to beat three really good teams, three teams that could end up winning (the CAL East), is a tremendous accomplishment.
Betson was pleased with the fight his team showed when down 12 late in the game, especially against a Middle team that “had a huge week.”
“We are young and we have a lot of growing to do, but we don’t take any solace in that,” Betson said. “This is a game we expected to win, but we came up short.”
This season, which began several weeks later than normal and will be limited to 15 games, most teams are playing more games each week than they are used to. Herlihy said in past seasons Middle sometimes only played one or two games per week.
“It’s nice to have a lot of games, but it’s also very tiring,” Herlihy said. “But we are all just being safe and staying home and staying away from as many people as we can so we can have this season.”
Mainland 10 7 13 13— 43
Middle 13 13 12 11— 49
MTー Herlihy (26), Elston (8), Robinson (5), Harris (4), Graham (4), Bock (2).
MR ー Boggs (16) Fitzgerald (7), Schoen (7), A. Mazur (5) Dirkes (4) Bretones (2), B. Mazur (2).
3-pointers ー Herlihy (3), Robinson MT; A. Mazur, Schoen MR.
Records: Middle 4-0; Mainland 3-1
