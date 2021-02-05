Kate Herlihy helps No. 3 Middle Township top No. 2 Mainland to cap challenging week

“You have to expect good teams are going to make a run back,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. (Betson) does a great job with his group, and there is definitely no quit in them, for sure.

“You just have to learn it through experience.”

Jada Elston, a sophomore starter for Middle, scored eight points and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Brianna Robinson scored five points, including a 3 that gave Middle a 38-26 lead.

“I’m really proud of my group.” Leahy said. “Under all the circumstances, to beat three really good teams, three teams that could end up winning (the CAL East), is a tremendous accomplishment.

Betson was pleased with the fight his team showed when down 12 late in the game, especially against a Middle team that “had a huge week.”

“We are young and we have a lot of growing to do, but we don’t take any solace in that,” Betson said. “This is a game we expected to win, but we came up short.”

This season, which began several weeks later than normal and will be limited to 15 games, most teams are playing more games each week than they are used to. Herlihy said in past seasons Middle sometimes only played one or two games per week.