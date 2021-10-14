Kasey Bretones' 2nd-half goal leads Mainland passed OLMA: Late Thursday

Kasey Bretones scored in the second half, and the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team beat Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2-1 on Thursday.
Camryn Dirkes scored in the first half for the Mustangs, who improved to 10-2-1. Ava Tenaglia assisted on Dirkes' goal, and Genevieve Morrison made three saves.
Shannon Kavanagh scored for OLMA (4-5-1). Elizabeth Giamboy made 13 saves.
Atlantic Christian 2, Kings Chrisitan 0: Eden Wilson scored twice, and Taylor Sutton made 11 saves for Atlantic Christian (7-2). Maddie DeNick had an assist.
Wildwood Catholic 6, Cape May Tech 0: Ivy Bolle scored three goals for the Crusaders (7-5). Nola Quinna scored twice, and Julia Belansen added a goal. Delaney Robb and Kimmy Casiello each had two assists, and Tallula Rogers added one. Grace Murphy made one save. Hailey Pinto made 10 saves for Tech (1-9).
Cedar Creek 5, Buena Reg. 0: Corinne Morgan had a goal and an assist for the Pirates (6-6). Kayla Jacobo, Abby Winterbottom, Ashley Nicolichia and Quinlan Branca each scored. Gianna Thoms recorded the shutout. Jadarys Morales made 19 saves for Buena (4-10-1).
Girls volleyball
ACIT 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Red Hawks (5-9) won with scores of 26-24, 22-25, 26-24. EHT fell to 5-9. No other information was available.
Field hockey
Shore Conference Tournament first round
(16) Freehold Twp. 0, (17) Lacey Twp. 0: Freehold won 2-1 in penalty strokes following four scoreless quarters and two scoreless overtime periods. Avery Cirillo and Faith Kopec scored for Freehold, and Layla Baran scored for Lacey in the shootout. Maeve Meehan made 24 saves for the Lions (9-7), and Natalie Moradian made 19 for Freehold (9-6-2).
Girls Tennis
Our Lady of Mercy 5, Atlantic City 0:
Singles — Jacqueline Carey d. Mayla Burns 3-6, 6-1, (10-8); Jessica Haddad d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Jenna D'Orio d. Cecelia Marota 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Amani Malickel-Bella Martinez d. Rosie Miltenberger-Maria Dela Pena 6-1, 6-2; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli d. Zenab Iqbal-Lanajia Jamison 6-3, 6-4.
