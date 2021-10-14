Kasey Bretones' 2nd-half goal leads Mainland over OLMA: Late Thursday

Pleasantville 2, Absegami 1: The Greyhounds (7-3) won 20-25 25-17 25-21. Faith Gracia led with 14 digs to go with 10 assists, eight service points and four aces. Jayla Trice aded 13 service points, seven kills, six digs and five aces. Araceli Martinez added 10 digs.

For the Braves (13-4), Deesha Chokshi led with 24 assists. Jackie Fortis added 10 kills and eight digs. Ayana Crandell finished with 10 kills and six blocks. Dessiah Key had seven kills and two blocks.

Hammonton 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Blue Devils (8-8) won 25-23, 27-25. Tiffany Paretti led with 21 digs to go with 11 service points, eight kills, seven assists and four aces. Yasvi Patel added 14 digs. Gina McBrearty had 11 assists. Cara Rivera finished with 10 digs, six service points, four kills and three aces.

For the Caper Tigers (3-14), Ariel Calfina and Audra Sockriter each had eight digs and four service points. Alyssa Ferrante added eight assists and four service points. Mariah Klinger had five digs and five service points

Field hockey

Shore Conference Tournament first round

(16) Freehold Twp. 0, (17) Lacey Twp. 0: Freehold won 2-1 in penalty strokes following four scoreless quarters and two scoreless overtime periods. Avery Cirillo and Faith Kopec scored for Freehold, and Layla Baran scored for Lacey in the shootout. Maeve Meehan made 24 saves for the Lions (9-7), and Natalie Moradian made 19 for Freehold (9-6-2).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.