Kasey Bretones' 2nd-half goal leads Mainland over OLMA: Late Thursday

Kasey Bretones scored in the second half, and the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team beat Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2-1 on Thursday.
Camryn Dirkes scored in the first half for the Mustangs, who improved to 10-2-1. Ava Tenaglia assisted on Dirkes' goal, and Genevieve Morrison made three saves.
Shannon Kavanagh scored for OLMA (4-5-1). Elizabeth Giamboy made 13 saves.
Atlantic Christian 2, Kings Christian 0: Eden Wilson scored twice, and Taylor Sutton made 11 saves for Atlantic Christian (7-2). Maddie DeNick had an assist.
Wildwood Catholic 6, Cape May Tech 0: Ivy Bolle scored three goals for the Crusaders (7-5). Nola Quinna scored twice, and Julia Belansen added a goal. Delaney Robb and Kimmy Casiello each had two assists, and Tallula Rogers added one. Grace Murphy made one save. Hailey Pinto made 10 saves for Tech (1-9).
Cedar Creek 5, Buena Reg. 0: Corinne Morgan had a goal and an assist for the Pirates (6-6). Kayla Jacobo, Abby Winterbottom, Ashley Nicolichia and Quinlan Branca each scored. Gianna Thoms recorded the shutout. Jadarys Morales made 19 saves for Buena (4-10-1).
Hammonton 5, ACIT : Juliana Dogostino and Sophia Booker each scored twice for the Blue Devils (4-5-2). Kamryn Bagnell scored once. Dogostino and Bagnell each had an assist. ACIT fell to 2-13.
No. 5 Millville 6, Vineland 0: Olivia Giordano scored twice and added an assist for the undefeated Thunderbolts (11-0). Aaniyah Street and Sadie Drozdowski each scored once and had an assist. Julianna Giordano and Mary Greco each scored once. Tanasia Stevenson finished with an assist. Gabby Wheatly made five saves.
Amber Turner made seven saves for Vineland (7-2-2).
Holy Spirit 4, Lower Cape Reg. 0: Ella Petrosh, Jordan Finnerty, Sabrina Little and Hailey Mastro scored for the Spartans (7-2). Cece Bell, Paige Snyder, Petrosh and Little each had an assist. Morgan Keil made two saves. Holy Spirit scored three in the second half.
Kaia Ray made 17 saves for Lower (3-8).
Boys soccer
Millville 1, Vineland 0: Devaughn Smith scored off an assist from Terron Stevenson for the Thunderbolts (8-4). Christian DeLeon made five saves for Vineland (5-7).
Pleasantville 2, Oakcrest 0: Christofer Maldonado and Ricardo Exantus scored for the Greyhounds (3-10). Maldonado also had an assist. Franklin Moreno made five saves. Pleasantville outshot Oakcrest 15-5. The Falcons fell to 3-6-1.
Girls volleyball
ACIT 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Red Hawks (5-9) won with scores of 26-24, 22-25, 26-24. EHT fell to 5-9. No other information was available.
Pleasantville 2, Absegami 1: The Greyhounds (7-3) won 20-25 25-17 25-21. Faith Gracia led with 14 digs to go with 10 assists, eight service points and four aces. Jayla Trice aded 13 service points, seven kills, six digs and five aces. Araceli Martinez added 10 digs.
For the Braves (13-4), Deesha Chokshi led with 24 assists. Jackie Fortis added 10 kills and eight digs. Ayana Crandell finished with 10 kills and six blocks. Dessiah Key had seven kills and two blocks.
Hammonton 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Blue Devils (8-8) won 25-23, 27-25. Tiffany Paretti led with 21 digs to go with 11 service points, eight kills, seven assists and four aces. Yasvi Patel added 14 digs. Gina McBrearty had 11 assists. Cara Rivera finished with 10 digs, six service points, four kills and three aces.
For the Caper Tigers (3-14), Ariel Calfina and Audra Sockriter each had eight digs and four service points. Alyssa Ferrante added eight assists and four service points. Mariah Klinger had five digs and five service points
Field hockey
Shore Conference Tournament first round
(16) Freehold Twp. 0, (17) Lacey Twp. 0: Freehold won 2-1 in penalty strokes following four scoreless quarters and two scoreless overtime periods. Avery Cirillo and Faith Kopec scored for Freehold, and Layla Baran scored for Lacey in the shootout. Maeve Meehan made 24 saves for the Lions (9-7), and Natalie Moradian made 19 for Freehold (9-6-2).
