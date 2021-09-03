Kanye Udoh scores 4 TDS, Hermits pick up first win

Kanye Udoh showed Friday night why he is one of the top running backs in the West Jersey Football League.

The senior rushed for 182 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns, as St. Augustine Prep beat Notre Dame 51-21 for its first win of the season.

The Hermits took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter when Udoh scored from 2 yards out. He set that TD up with a nice 10-yard run the previous play on which he seemed stopped at the line of scrimmage before bouncing outside and darting toward the goal line before being knocked out of bounds.

Udoh's second touchdown of the game made it 14-0. That score was set up by a long pass from Trey McLeer at midfield to Nasir Hill to the 2-yard line.

The Hermits built a 34-7 lead just before halftime. Kenny Selby caught a 29-yard TD pass from McLeer, and Franklin Simms scored from 9 yards out. Udoh's third score of the game came with 51 seconds left in the half.

St. Augustine's defense and special teams got into the scoring in the third quarter. Christian Collott returned an interception 35 yards for a score, and a bad snap on a punt led to a safety. The Hermits held Notre Dame to minus-23 yards rushing.