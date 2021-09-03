 Skip to main content
Kanye Udoh scores 4 TDS, Hermits pick up first win
hslivefootball.jpg

Kanye Udoh showed Friday night why he is one of the top running backs in the West Jersey Football League.

The senior rushed for 182 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns, as St. Augustine Prep beat Notre Dame 51-21 for its first win of the season.

The Hermits took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter when Udoh scored from 2 yards out. He set that TD up with a nice 10-yard run the previous play on which he seemed stopped at the line of scrimmage before bouncing outside and darting toward the goal line before being knocked out of bounds.

Udoh's second touchdown of the game made it 14-0. That score was set up by a long pass from Trey McLeer at midfield to Nasir Hill to the 2-yard line.

The Hermits built a 34-7 lead just before halftime. Kenny Selby caught a 29-yard TD pass from McLeer, and Franklin Simms scored from 9 yards out. Udoh's third score of the game came with 51 seconds left in the half.

St. Augustine's defense and special teams got into the scoring in the third quarter. Christian Collott returned an interception 35 yards for a score, and a bad snap on a punt led to a safety. The Hermits held Notre Dame to minus-23 yards rushing.

Udoh tacked on his fourth touchdown early in the fourth quarter when he burst up the middle for a 35-yard score.

McLeer finished the game having completed six of nine passes for 143 yards and an interception. Hill had four receptions for 88 yards, and Selby made two catches for 55 yards. Brandon Bispo hit all seven of his extra-point tries.

Notre Dame quarterback A.J. Surace threw for 219 yards and three touchdown passes, including two to Marcus Peterson. 

Clearview Reg. 19, Vineland 13

Clearview (2-0) led 7-0 at halftime and 13-7 after three quarters.

Daniel Russo rushed for two TDs for the Fighting Clan, who fell to 0-2.

Anthony Arthur had a 43-yard run that set up Russo's second touchdown, a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Glassboro 40, Lower Cape May Reg. 7

Lower's lone touchdown came on an interception return by freshman Braswell Thomas. The Caper Tigers fell to 0-1, and Glassboro improved to 1-1. No other information was available.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Agate

Notre Dame;7 0 7 7—21

St. Augustine;14 21 9 7—51

FIRST QUARTER

SA—Udoh 2 run (Bispo kick)

SA—Udoh 2 run (Bispo kick)

ND—Peterson 9 pass from Surace (Dorio kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SA—Selby 29 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)

SA—Simms 9 run (Bispo kick)

SA—Udoh 8 run (Bispo kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SA—Collot 35 interception return (Bispo kick)

ND—Peterson 17 pass from Surace (Dorio kick)

SA—Safety

FOURTH QUARTER

SA—Udoh 35 run (Bispo kick)

ND—Liedtka 24 pass from Surace (Dorio kick)

Records—Notre Dame 0-1, St. Augustine 1-1.

To go with Clearview-Vineland game

Clearview;7 0 6 6—19

Vineland;0 0 7 6—13

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

