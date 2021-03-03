Kaitlyn Crouthamel helps Lower swim past Spirit

Kaitlyn Crouthamel won two individual races and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School swimming team to a 53-41 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision coed meet Wednesday at Brigantine Aquatic Center.
Crouthamel won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 22.88 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.53.
Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Max Souder and Anderson Ryan won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.47.
Justin Melli, Souder. Crouthamel and Zeb Hinker won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.47.
For the Spartans, Sean Burns won the 50 freestyle and swam a leg in the winning 200 freestyle relay.
At Brigantine Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Max Souder, Anderson Ryan) 2:05.47
200 Freestyle—Zeb Hinker LCM 1:57.12
200 IM—Crouthamel LCM 2:22.88
50 Freestyle—Sean Burns HS N/A
100 Butterfly—Hinker LCM 1:01.28
100 Freestyle—Justin Melli LCM 54.65
500 Freestyle—Max Souder LCM 6:34.71
200 Freestyle Relay—HS (Burns, Phil Seeger, Michael Gaguski, Eric Roman) N/A
100 Backstroke—McKeown LCM 1:22.47
100 Breaststroke—Crouthamel LCM 1:08.53
400 Freestyle Relay—LCM (Melli, Souder. Crouthamel, Hinker) 3:57.47
Boys basketball
Mainland Regional 64,
Cape May Tech 61
Marvin Aguilera scored a team-leading 20 points for the Mustangs (2-4). He made five 3-pointers. Cohen Cook scored 16, including three 3-pointers. Tommy Travagline scored 10. Mainland trailed 29-21 at halftime.
For Cape May Tech (1-7), Dylan Delvecchio scored a game-high 22, Joe’l Hutchinson 14, Judah Thomas 13. Thomas drained three 3-pointers.
CMT: 15 14 16 16 — 61
Mainland: 11 10 22 21 — 64
Central Regional 60
No. 11 Barnegat 58
Jaxon Baker scored 19 points for the Bengals (9-5). He sank two 3-pointers. Tyler Quinn scored 12. Andrew Vernieri scored 11, including three 3s. Jared Krey scored 10, Laurence Davis, Logan Armstrong and John Hudak each chipped in two points. Barnegat is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Justin Soranno scored a game-high 20 for Central (8-3).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.