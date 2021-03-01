Kaitlyn Boggs scores 16, No. 3 Mainland beats No. 4 Holy Spirit 61-35

“I thought our play was a little off, but we were able to get open for layups,” said Boggs, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. “We knew they play good defense. We spread things out, and people got open. We played better on offense and defense in the second half.

“Both Mazurs really stepped up today.”

The Spartans cut the lead to 19-15 early in the second quarter on field goals by Cecilia Bell, Fran Florio and Kira Murray, but Ava Mazur hit consecutive drives and made both ends of a 1-and-1 to enlarge the lead to 25-15 late in the second quarter. Florio scored, but Ava Mazur hit the game’s first 3-pointer and Bella Mazur connected on a reverse layup to make it 30-17 at halftime.

Boggs was back in the game in the second half and hit two early field goals near the basket, with Spirit’s Sophia Pasquale scoring between those buckets. That made it 34-19. Dirkes hit two free throws and two layups in the quarter, and it was 44-29 after 24 minutes.

Pasquale led Holy Spirit with 13 points, including eight in the third quarter, and Murray and Bell each added six.