Kaitlyn Boggs scores 16, No. 3 Mainland beats No. 4 Holy Spirit 61-35

ABSECON — Kaitlyn Boggs led Mainland Regional High School to an early lead over Holy Spirit in their Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Monday.
Boggs then got in early foul trouble, but others contributed as the Mustangs continued to pull away.
Mainland (9-2), ranked No. 3, in The Press Elite 11, beat Holy Spirit 61-35, ending the Spartans’ eight-game winning streak. Holy Spirit (9-2) is ranked fourth.
The 6-foot-1 Boggs scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter as the Mustangs pulled out to a 17-9 lead. She sat out the second quarter with two fouls, but Mainland freshman Ava Mazur scored all nine points in the quarter, and Camryn Dirkes added six of her 12 points in the third quarter. Bella Mazur, Ava’s twin, scored five of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“It was a nice win, but we played a little sloppy at first. It could have been a lot cleaner,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “But we played hard and took it better to the basket in the second half. We played good defense.”
Holy Spirit had its last lead at 9-8 in the first quarter. Boggs put the Mustangs up for good at 10-9 with a basket in the lane. Lila Schoen added a field goal and Boggs hit a field goal to up the lead to 14-9. Boggs made one of two foul shots, and Kasey Bretones added a score to make it 17-9.
“I thought our play was a little off, but we were able to get open for layups,” said Boggs, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. “We knew they play good defense. We spread things out, and people got open. We played better on offense and defense in the second half.
“Both Mazurs really stepped up today.”
The Spartans cut the lead to 19-15 early in the second quarter on field goals by Cecilia Bell, Fran Florio and Kira Murray, but Ava Mazur hit consecutive drives and made both ends of a 1-and-1 to enlarge the lead to 25-15 late in the second quarter. Florio scored, but Ava Mazur hit the game’s first 3-pointer and Bella Mazur connected on a reverse layup to make it 30-17 at halftime.
Boggs was back in the game in the second half and hit two early field goals near the basket, with Spirit’s Sophia Pasquale scoring between those buckets. That made it 34-19. Dirkes hit two free throws and two layups in the quarter, and it was 44-29 after 24 minutes.
Pasquale led Holy Spirit with 13 points, including eight in the third quarter, and Murray and Bell each added six.
“Mainland is a very good team,” Holy Spirit coach Tim Whitworth said. “We struggled shooting today and tried to make up for it in other aspects of the game. Mainland is taller than us, but most teams have the size advantage over us. We always try to make it our game, but Mainland has a lot of guards.”
Mainland Reg. 17 13 14 17 — 61
Holy Spirit 9 8 12 6 — 35
MR-Schoen 4, Dirkes 12, Boggs 16, Fitzgerald 5, Bretones 2, A. Mazur 9, B. Mazur 10, Pontari 2, Stokes 1.
HS-Murray 6, Pasquale 12, Florio 5, McLaughlin 3, Murphy 2, Bell 6.
3-pointers-A. Mazur MR. Pasquale HS.
Records-MR 9-2; HS 9-2.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
