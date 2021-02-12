Kaitlyn Boggs, Camryn Dirkes excel in expanded roles as No. 3 Mainland beats No. 4 Ocean City

LINWOOD – Kaitlyn Boggs and Camryn Dirkes used to be the promising newcomers for the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team.
Now, they are experienced veterans.
The duo performed that leadership role well Friday night.
Boggs scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Dirks contributed 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Mustangs beat rival Ocean City 47-25 in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game. Mainland also benefitted from timely 3-point shooting from senior Lila Schoen (six points).
“We’ve always had a lot of older girls to look up to,” Boggs said. “It’s been a lot of fun and little scary to take on that (leadership) stuff, but we’ve definitely learned a lot from the girls before us.”
Matchups between Mainland and Ocean City are always highly anticipated. The schools are located just across the bay from each other and are rivals in every sport. Mainland (5-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (3-4) is No. 4. Mainland opened the season with a 39-35 win at Ocean City on Jan. 26.
On Friday, the Mustangs pulled away with a dominant defensive effort in the second and third quarters, outscoring Ocean City 24-5 in the two middle periods. The Mustangs were especially motivated Friday because they were coming off a 55-39 loss at second-ranked Wildwood Catholic on Wednesday.
“We worked really hard defensively, and we took better care of the ball,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “After Wednesday, we did not put our best performance out there, and we just kind of challenged them to play to the standard that they’re capable of, and it really started on the defensive end."
The 6-foot-1 Boggs was a force inside and appeared to be much more of a physical presence than she was last season. She scored four straight baskets in the lane to give the Mustangs a 40-15 lead with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game. Boggs spent the past few seasons working in practice against 6-4 Kylee Watson, a 2020 Mainland graduate and former Press Girls Player of the Year who is a University of Oregon freshman.
“I’ve been told that I grew,” Boggs said with a laugh. “I really had Kylee to look up to. I realized she’s not here anymore, and I have to step up a little bit. But I’ve had a lot of people help me be stronger and be a better big.”
Mainland also plays a much more up-tempo style this season than it has in the past. The Mustangs often pressed full-court Friday. That approach allows Dirkes to use her quickness and athletic ability.
“It’s really nice having a young athletic team,” Dirkes said. “Everyone is quick. Everyone can jump the ball.”
Dirkes started and Boggs came off the bench for the Mustangs team that won the 2019 state Group III title. Their experience is especially key because this season the Mustangs feature some freshmen in prominent roles. Freshman guard Kasey Bretones started and scored seven points Friday.
“It feels weird,” Dirkes said of being one of the older Mustangs. “I try to be a leader on and off the court and motivate my teammates. I’ve always done that, but now I have more of a voice and give some of the younger girls the confidence that I was given when I was a freshman.”
Ocean City 8 2 3 12 – 25
Mainland 12 15 9 11 – 47
OC – Morton 4, Carey 4, Cappaletti 9, Vliet 2, Ritzel 3, Monteleone 3
ML – Bretones 7, Fitzgerald 2, Dirkes 11, Boggs 14, Shoen 6, A. Mazur 3, B. Mazur 1, Rex 2
