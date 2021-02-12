Kaitlyn Boggs, Camryn Dirkes excel in expanded roles as No. 3 Mainland beats No. 4 Ocean City

“We worked really hard defensively, and we took better care of the ball,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “After Wednesday, we did not put our best performance out there, and we just kind of challenged them to play to the standard that they’re capable of, and it really started on the defensive end."

The 6-foot-1 Boggs was a force inside and appeared to be much more of a physical presence than she was last season. She scored four straight baskets in the lane to give the Mustangs a 40-15 lead with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game. Boggs spent the past few seasons working in practice against 6-4 Kylee Watson, a 2020 Mainland graduate and former Press Girls Player of the Year who is a University of Oregon freshman.

“I’ve been told that I grew,” Boggs said with a laugh. “I really had Kylee to look up to. I realized she’s not here anymore, and I have to step up a little bit. But I’ve had a lot of people help me be stronger and be a better big.”

Mainland also plays a much more up-tempo style this season than it has in the past. The Mustangs often pressed full-court Friday. That approach allows Dirkes to use her quickness and athletic ability.

“It’s really nice having a young athletic team,” Dirkes said. “Everyone is quick. Everyone can jump the ball.”