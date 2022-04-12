Justin Sweeney strikes out 13 for No. 5 EHT baseball: High school roundup

Justin Sweeney struck out 13 to help the Egg Harbor Township baseball team improve to 4-0 with a 6-2 win over Millville on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Joshuah Mejia was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored for the Eagles, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11. Jacob Cagna went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Tristin Trivers was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

For Millville (2-3), Sergio Droz was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Matt Meiswinkle was 1 for 3 with an RBI. David Rodriguez was 1 for 2 with a double.

Hammonton 14, ACIT 0: Jamison McNally went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple to lead the Blue Devils (2-2) to the victory.

McNally also had two RBIs and three runs scored. Gavin West was 3 for 4 with two triples, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Sernio Aumenta was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Derek Adamucci went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Sean Konopka struck out nine in four innings to get the win.

Angelo Gonzalez and Sean Kellerman each had a hit for ACIT (2-4).

No. 11 St. Joseph Academy 4, Absegami 2: St. Joseph (4-0) pulled out another late win with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Cohl Mercado was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Colin Ahart was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Lucas Middleman struck out six in three innings, while Ty Mercado struck out five in four innings. The Wildcats are No. 11 in the Elite 11.

Andrew Baldino went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and threw six innings, striking out nine, for the Braves (2-2). Michael DeBlasio was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

Softball

No. 5 Cedar Creek 20, Absegami 1: Chasedy Johnson went 4 for 5 with a home run, six RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored to lead the Pirates over their intradistrict rival and improve to 9-1.

MaKenzie Baggstrom was 2 for 3 (both doubles) with two RBIs and two runs scored. Olivia Catalina was 2 for 4 with five runs scored, three stolen bases and two RBIs. Cedar Creek is No. 5 in the Elite 11.

Mackenzie Hillesheim had a double for Absegami (2-4).

Pinelands Regional 17, Jackson Liberty 3: The host Wildcats (4-1) scored 10 runs in the third inning of the Ocean County Tournament first-round game.

Hannah Theurel went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs. Kayla Weber was 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Jesse Cheney went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Elianna Meola gave up five hits in five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. Jackson Liberty fell to 1-3.

Vineland 14, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2: Vineland trailed 2-1 in the seven-inning game but scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, three in the sixth and seven in the seventh. The Fighting Clan (2-4) had 16 hits.

For OLMA (2-2), Maggie Douglas and Samantha Mazzone each had a double and a single, and Emma Douglas struck out 11.

Atlantic Christian 21, King’s Christian 0: The Cougars (3-1) scored five runs in the first inning and eight in both the third and fourth in the four-inning game.

Taylor Sutton went 2 for 4 with a two-run double. Kaia Barbour was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Vera Huff went 1 for 1 with a three-run double. Winning pitcher Ava Nixon struck out five.

Buena Regional 16, Pleasantville 0: Emily D’Ottavio threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 14, for the Chiefs (3-4). She also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Madison Hand was 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs. Kendal Bryant was 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Pleasantville fell to 0-1. No further information was available.

Boys tennis

Absegami 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles: Austin Snyder d. Kia Shellem 6-0, 6-0; Colin Morrissey d. P Patel 6-0, 6-0; Phu Bach d. R Patel 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh won by forfeit; Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput won by forfeit.

Records: Absegami 4-0, Holy Spirit 0-2.

Oakcrest 5, Buena Regional 0

Singles: Kyle Espina d. Jake Harris 6-4, 6-1; Thomas Pham d. Matthew Lillia 6-3, 6-1; Brian Tran d. Dominic Longona 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Shrij Dave-Keagan Samuel d. Ronak Patel-Stephen Pepper 6-1, 6-1; Angelo Cuerquis-Nish Kiritharan d. Joshua Sharpe-Brayden Parks 6-4, 6-2

Records: Oakcrest 2-2, Buena 0-3

Middle Township 5, Lower Cape May Regional 0

Singles: Xander Hardin d. Justin Popdan 6-2, 6-1; Justin Wen d. Connor Deignan 6-1, 6-0; Shane Kern d. A.J. Fucci 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline d. Matt Eck-Sean Murphy 6-0, 6-1; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas d. Destin Gomes-Moustafa Nasr 6-0, 6-0

Records: Middle 5-0, Lower 2-3

Brick Township 4, Southern Regional 1

Singles: Drew Forfar, B d. Sean Kahl 6-3, 6-4; JonAnthony Pozzolano, B d. Paul Schriever 6-2, 7-6 (5-7); Steven Ioannidis B d. Jon Beck 6-4, 6-1

Doubles: Aksh Patel-Evan Torres, B d. Frank Straerk-Connor Addiego 7-5, 6-2; Mario Addiego-Dean DiRocco S d. Owen Rodriguez-Adam Garbe 6-1, 6-2

Records: Brick 3-1, Southern 2-3

Millville 4, St. Augustine 1

Singles: Jacob Lewis M d. Vincent Polistina 6-4, 6-3; Andrew Crain M d. Tanner Roth 6-2, 6-3; Cole Polistina, SA d. Ethan Dalgleish 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicolas Meehan M, d. Santino Casale-John Terista 6-2, 6-2; Parker Swift-Jackson Millard M d. Magnus Eisler-Warren Garland 6-3, 6-4

Records: Millville 3-1, St. Augustine 0-5

Pinelands Regional 5, Lacey Township 0

At Pinelands Regional

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Brian Kuczko 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Falduto d. TJ Cooke 6-2, 6-3; James Cahill d. Jack Costa 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Michael Staino-John Staino d. Anthony Constantino-David Murphy 6-1, 6-1; Daniel McCarthy-Ashish Gainder d. Dylan O’Rourke-Mateo Musmanni 6-2, 6-0.

Records: Lacey 2-1; Pinelands 4-0.

Golf

Lower Cape May Regional 175, Wildwood Catholic Academy 201

At Shore Gate (par 36)

L: Andrew Barber 42, Kevin Coulter 43, Jake Gardner 44, Kyle Rossellini 46

W: Kieron Kelly 44, Tommy Golden 49, Josh Bingaman 53, Camryn Diller 55

Records: Lower 5-1, Wildwood Catholic 1-3.

Cedar Creek 168, Middle Township 196

At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)

CC: Hunter Stubley 40, Dylan Guercioni 42, Andrew Squire 42, Mike Loper 44

M: Jake Riggs 42, Evan Rinier 49, Haley Cohn 50, Dylan Zimmerman 55

Birdies: Squire (2), Guercioni CC.

Records: CC 3-0, MT 3-1

St. Augustine Prep 147, Ocean City 170

At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)

OC: Alex Bayham 39, Cam Yoa 39, Race Meyers 44, Sam Williams 48, Zach Mazzitelli 48.

SA: Brendan Meagher 34, Frank Wren 37, Pat O’Hara 37, Paul Clauser 39.

Records: Ocean City 4-2; St. Augustine 3-0.

Absegami 168, ACIT 241

At Seaview Golf Course

ACIT: Dylan Williamson 53, Luca Canesi 57, Alex Holstram 64, Miley Rockelman 67.

ABS: Owen Doyle 36, Evan Ramos 40, Cassandra Hughes 45, AJ Smoaks 47.

Birdies: Doyle, Ramos ABS.

Southern Regional 173, Toms River East 194

S: Alex Henbest 40, Graeme Schnarre 41, Landon Beirne 45, Aidan Paulhus 47

TRE: Aaron Palmer 45, Robert Calvo 49, Ryan Fortunato 50, Billy Laudien 50

Records: Southern 5-0, TRE 0-2.

Cumberland Regional 182, Overbrook 257

C: Brandon Glaspey 41, Chase Matish 45, Gavin Goldsborough 48, Zachary Swift 48

O: Cory Parker 59, Gabriela Fletcher 65, Denovia Cameron 66, Angel Chavez 67

