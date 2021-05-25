Justin Sweeney pitches no-hitter, No. 9 EHT tops No. 6 Prep: Roundup

Justin Sweeney pitched a no-hitter to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 2-0 win over visiting St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday.

EHT (17-4) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. The Prep (19-5) is sixth.

Sweeney went the seven-inning distance, struck out nine and walked four. He threw 102 pitches.

Dave Appolonia had both hits for the Eagles, a first-inning homer and a single.

St. Augustine’s Jackson Vanesko pitched six innings. He gave up two hits, struck out six and walked three. Both teams committed one error.

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Atlantic City 2: Evan Shoffler went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the visiting Caper Tigers (5-13), and Hunter Ray hit a solo homer.

For A.C. (2-16), Oldis Zappata had a hit and an RBI.

Bridgeton 12, Pleasantville 4: Bridgeton pitcher Camaron Dunkle improved to 5-1, allowing seven hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Dominic Ketterer, Elias Reyes Gallardo and Armando Bravo Velasco each had two hits for the host Bulldogs (5-13).

For Pleasantville (0-12), Darian Prensa was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, a run and three RBIs.