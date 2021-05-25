Justin Sweeney pitches no-hitter, No. 9 EHT tops No. 6 Prep: Roundup

Justin Sweeney pitched a no-hitter to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 2-0 win over visiting St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday.
EHT (17-4) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. The Prep (19-5) is sixth.
Sweeney went the seven-inning distance, struck out nine and walked four. He threw 102 pitches.
Dave Appolonia had both hits for the Eagles, a first-inning homer and a single.
St. Augustine’s Jackson Vanesko pitched six innings. He gave up two hits, struck out six and walked three. Both teams committed one error.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Atlantic City 2: Evan Shoffler went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the visiting Caper Tigers (5-13), and Hunter Ray hit a solo homer.
For A.C. (2-16), Oldis Zappata had a hit and an RBI.
Bridgeton 12, Pleasantville 4: Bridgeton pitcher Camaron Dunkle improved to 5-1, allowing seven hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Dominic Ketterer, Elias Reyes Gallardo and Armando Bravo Velasco each had two hits for the host Bulldogs (5-13).
For Pleasantville (0-12), Darian Prensa was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, a run and three RBIs.
Pennsville 11, Wildwood 0: Pennsville’s Aidan Starn pitched a five-inning, one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Jared Vandersteur went 3 for 3 for host Pennsville (10-7). Wildwood dropped to 5-11.
Boys golf
Absegami 179, Oakcrest 191,
Absegami 179, Egg Harbor Twp. 192
Oakcrest 191, Egg Harbor Twp. 192
At McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links (par 35)
A: Will Stanwood 43, Evan Ramos 44, Owen Doyle 45, Andrew Waldman 47.
O: Zachary Dittus 46, Kaavya Kolli 47, Varsha Mudalair 48, Maxwell Tran 50.
E: Charlie Jones 41, Katie Cabinian 45, Ashley Conant 53, Johnny Neveling 53.
Birdies: Stanwood A. Jones EHT.
Records: A 12-6; O 12-6; EHT 8-9.
Contact Guy Gargan
609-272-7210
