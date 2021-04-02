Justin Flood with quick pin in Hammonton's win over Vineland

“Honestly, we are just lucky right now that we aren’t getting (the virus),” Flood said. “I am hoping that everyone isn’t going out partying or stuff like that.”

Vineland was missing some wrestlers from its already limited lineup. Fighting Clan coach Jake Homiak said two were out due to minor injuries and another was out for undisclosed reasons. The result was forfeits in nine of the 14 weight classes, including one double forfeit.

But one Vineland highlight came at 132.

Yahira Cuevas, a junior, became the first female wrestler in the program to compete in a varsity meet, Homiak said. The Fighting Clan have had female wrestlers before, but only at the junior varsity level.

Cuevas, who never wrestled before this season, was pinned by Brett Stansbury in 1 minute, 8 seconds. Homiak called the moment “really cool.”

“She was nervous, but of all the girls that ever stepped into our room, she has worked the hardest,” Homiak said. “She is still in here. She wrestles with the guys. She does conditioning with the guys. I tell her every day, that’s a credit to her.

“I’m proud of her.”