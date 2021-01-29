Junior Hans' big performance helps Wildwood edge Glassboro: Roundup

Junior Hans scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 65-54 victory over Glassboro in a Tri-County Conference interdivision game Friday
Hans added two assists and two steals.
Diante Miles scored 17 points, Seamus Fynes 11. Miles and Fynes each had five steals for the Warriors (2-1). Omarion McNeal scored six, Miguel Claudio five, Dominick Troiano three and Ernie Troiano two. Troiano also grabbed a team-leading five rebounds.
Andre Camper scored 16 points for Glassboro (1-2).
Wildwood 7 18 25 15- 65
Glassboro 11 7 16 20- 54
LATE THURSDAY GAMES No. 4 Atlantic City 50,
No. 3 Wildwood Catholic Acad. 43
Atlantic City began this season like it ended the last one -- as one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top defensive teams.
The Vikings opened with a road win over Wildwood Catholic. Atlantic City (1-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic (1-1) is No. 3.
Atlantic City held Wildwood Catholic to one field goal in the game’s first nine minutes.
Chad Lewis and Amir Mack each scored 12 for the Vikings. Mack and guard Jayden Jones (nine points) both sank critical 3-pointers for the Vikings in the fourth quarter. Mack also grabbed a key rebound after Wildwood Catholic missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with a little more than a minute left.
Vikings senior guard Ja’Heem Frederick (eight points) made two foul shots in the final minute to help clinch the victory.
Wildwood Catholic went 12 for 29 from the foul line.
Atl. City 7 11 16 16 — 50
Wild. Cath. 6 8 10 19 — 43
Mainland Regional 68,
Cape May Tech 57
Mainland freshman guard Cohen Cook led with 24 points, including 12 in the third quarter, as the Mustangs went up 58-35. Tommy Travagline scored 14 points, Kareem Spence nine and Joe DeGaetano eight. Marvin Aguilera scored five points and Timmy Travagline four.
For visiting Tech, Dylan Delvecchio scored 18 points and Jon Torres 14. Patrick Bean contributed nine, and Joe’l Robinson-Hutchinson and Judah Thomas had eight apiece.
CMT 17 8 10 22 — 57
Mainland 23 19 16 10 — 68
No. 7 Holy Spirit 66,
Oakcrest 29
Holy Spirit’s Jamir Smith topped all scorers with 22 points, including 20 in the first half. The Spartans are ranked seventh in the Elite 11. Hasanur Freeman scored nine points for the Spartans, and Jamil Wilkins had seven. George Coles added six, and Gavin Gillespie and Jabril Smith each scored five.
For host Oakcrest, Michael O’Brien scored 11, and Josiah Casanova and Terrence Gandy each had four.
Holy Spirit 19 24 11 12 — 66
Oakcrest 7 5 9 8 — 29
No. 8 Wildwood 105,
Clayton 72
Wildwood’s Diante Miles hit 14 of 17 field goal attempts and scored 35. Omarion McNeal had 21 points, and Seamus Fynes scored 15, Miguel Claudio had 14 points, and Ernie Troiano added 10. Junior Hans scored sixs. The host Warriors, No. 8 in the Elite 11, led 59-32 at halftime.
Justin Gibson topped Clayton with 14 points.
Clayton 15 17 15 25 — 72
Wildwood 25 34 26 20 — 105
No. 9 Southern Reg. 54
Toms River North 44
Luke Inferna topped the host Rams with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Southern is ranked ninth in the Elite 11.
Jaden Anthony had 10 points, Jake Barbierri added nine points and five rebounds, and Jay Silva had eight points and six rebounds. Nick Devane scored six, and Nolan Schubiger and Max DiPietro had three apiece. The Rams (1-1) were up 22-20 at halftime.
For Toms River North, Jake Kazanowsky scored 10 points.
T.R. North 7 13 12 12 — 44
Southern 9 13 17 15 — 54
Barnegat 57,
Pinelands Regional 35
Tyler Quinn led host Barnegat with 14 points, and Laurence Davis had 12. Jaxon Baker scored 11, Logan Armstrong nine. Andrew Vernieri added five points. The Bengals (2-0) were up 31-13 at halftime.
For Pinelands (0-2), Rian O’Rourke scored 11, Josh Kline eight, Darren Barreau five points, Matt Cyphert four and Aiden Skeie and Andrew Jenkins three apiece.
Girls basketball
Glassboro 50
Wildwood 44
Imene Fathi scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-poiters, for the Warriors (2-1). She grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists and two blocks. Jenna Hans scored 10 points and had seven assists and four rebounds. Maya Benichou, Sinaia Stroman-Hills and Leah Benichou each scored three points, Ava Troiano two.
Alexis Davis scored a team-leading 21 points for Glassboro (3-0).
Glassboro 9 8 11 22 — 50
Wildwood 9 8 12 15- 44
From Thursday
No. 4 Ocean City 54,
Lower Cape May Reg. 29
Avery Jackson led all scorers with 15 points for visiting Ocean City (1-1), which is No. 4 in the Elite 11. The Red Raiders outscored Lower 21-8 in the first quarter. Hannah Cappelluti added eight points. Marlee Brestle, Ayanna Morton and Marin Panico had seven apiece, and Stephanie Carey had six.
Lindsay Holden scored 12 for the Caper Tigers (0-2), and Kaitlyn McGuigan had 11. Hailey Anzelone added four.
Ocean City 21 6 14 11 — 54
Lower 8 7 5 9 — 29
Pinelands Regional 38,
Barnegat 36
The host Wildcats (2-0) led 32-21 after three quarters and withstood a rally by Barnegat. Bridget Dudas and Sunni DiElmo scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Pinelands.
Isabel Guiro topped the Bengals (0-2) with 18 points. Cara McCoy added seven points, and Erin Breyta and Ashley Pringle scored five apiece.
Barnegat 8 9 4 15 — 36
Pinelands 13 13 6 6 — 38
From Tuesday
No. 5 Middle Township 51,
Lower Cape May Reg. 26
Middle’s Kate Herlihy led all scorers with 17 points. and Jada Elston added 12.
Middle is ranked fifth in the Elite 11.
Brianna Robinson scored eight points, Brynn Bock and Mia Elisano had four points apiece, and Lynasia Harris had three.
Lower’s Lindsay Holden scored 12 points, Casiya Lewis contributed eight points and Janaya Elam had four.
Lower 8 3 6 9 — 26
Middle Twp. 16 16 13 6 — 51
