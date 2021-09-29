Jordan Finnerty scores late, Holy Spirit edges Buena: Late Tuesday roundup

Holy Spirit High School’s Jordan Finnerty scored the only goal of the game in the second half to give the Spartans a 1-0 victory over host Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls soccer game Tuesday.
Morgan Keil made two saves for her fourth shutout of the season. Holy Spirit is 5-1. Jadarys Morales made 18 saves for Buena (2-5-1).
Southern Reg. 0, Brick Twp. 0: After two overtimes, the ended in a tie. Hailey Hochstrasser made 10 saves for the Rams (3-1-3). Trinitie Maloney made five for Brick (2-5-1).
Boys soccer
Bridgeton 2, ACIT 1: Michael Sandoval scored on a penalty kick in overtime for the Bulldogs (5-3). Michael Sandoval scored off an assist from Yllzon Sylejmani in the first half. Alex Perez Cruz made seven saves. For ACIT (1-7), Benny Sanchez scored off an assist from Anthony Ramos. Erick Perez made 12 saves.
Field hockey
St. Joseph 9, Buena Reg. 0: The undefeated Wildcats led 4-0 at halftime. Brenan Daly scored twice and added three assists. Brogan Heilig scored twice and added two assists. Macie Jacquet scored twice. Emily Nelson finished with two assists and scored once. Giavanna Fox and Isabella Lewis each scored once. Charlotte Matro and Alyssa Vogt each had an assist. Isabella Davis made one save.
Buena fell to 0-6.
Millville 1, Vineland 0: Stella Sheppard scored off an assist from Emmah Devlin in the fourth quarter for Thunderbolts (3-3-1). Lily Mahabir made one save. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 10 saves for Vineland (0-7-1).
Barnegat 7, Long Branch 1: Alyson Sojak scored four goals for the Bengals (8-1).Camryn White scored twice and added an assist. Julianna Cannizzaro scored once and added an assist. Nicole Schiverea, Madison Jackson and Ava Kennedy each finished with an assist. Madison Kubicz made two saves.
Olivia Tomas made 14 saves for Long Branch (0-8).
Lacey Twp. 4, Donovan Catholic 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice for the Lions (6-4). Caitlyn Voskanyan and Autumn Mangan each scored once. Zoey Smith had one assist. Maeve Meehan made two saves. Evelynn Sernotti made 18 saves for Donovan Catholic (0-8).
Girls volleyball
No. 3 Southern Reg. 2, No. 1 Toms River East 0: The Rams won their sixth straight match since a 2-5 start to their season. Southern (8-5) won set scores of 25-18, 25-21. Toms River East (6-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Southern is No. 3.
Molly Regulski led the Rams with 12 assists to go with seven service points. Hailea Krause added nine kills, eight service points, seven digs and four aces. Jordyn Hamlin finished with five kills, three digs, three service points and two digs.
Megan Currie led Toms River East with 18 assists.
Donovan Catholic 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Donovan Catholic (9-1) won 25-16, 25-15. Laine Kulpinski led with 15 assists. For the Lions (0-9), Hope DeWitt finished with seven digs, four service points, two aces and two kills. Emily Hauptvogel added seven digs. Lochlyn Martin had six digs. Mackenzie Horahan led with five assists to go with four digs and two service points.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.