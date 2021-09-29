Jordan Finnerty scores late, Holy Spirit edges Buena: Late Tuesday roundup

Buena fell to 0-6.

Millville 1, Vineland 0: Stella Sheppard scored off an assist from Emmah Devlin in the fourth quarter for Thunderbolts (3-3-1). Lily Mahabir made one save. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 10 saves for Vineland (0-7-1).

Barnegat 7, Long Branch 1: Alyson Sojak scored four goals for the Bengals (8-1).Camryn White scored twice and added an assist. Julianna Cannizzaro scored once and added an assist. Nicole Schiverea, Madison Jackson and Ava Kennedy each finished with an assist. Madison Kubicz made two saves.

Olivia Tomas made 14 saves for Long Branch (0-8).

Lacey Twp. 4, Donovan Catholic 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice for the Lions (6-4). Caitlyn Voskanyan and Autumn Mangan each scored once. Zoey Smith had one assist. Maeve Meehan made two saves. Evelynn Sernotti made 18 saves for Donovan Catholic (0-8).

Girls volleyball

No. 3 Southern Reg. 2, No. 1 Toms River East 0: The Rams won their sixth straight match since a 2-5 start to their season. Southern (8-5) won set scores of 25-18, 25-21. Toms River East (6-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Southern is No. 3.