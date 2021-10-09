Jojo Bermudez scores 2 TDs in Cedar Creek win

Cedar Creek High School’s JoJo Bermudez scored two touchdowns as the Pirates football team beat visiting Oakcrest 25-7 in a West Jersey Football League game on Saturday.

Quarterback JC Landicini threw two touchdown passes, and Zach Ricci and Ja’Quan Howard each scored TDs. Cedar Creek (7-0), is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

“It’s always good to get a win against a district team, but we have a lot of things to clean up,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said of their rivalry with Oakcrest, a fellow Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District team.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot record-wise, but we aren’t done and we got to keep grinding it out and moving forward.”

Ricci, a wide receiver, caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback JC Landicini in the first quarter. Matt Best added the extra point kick and the score was 7-0.

There was no more scoring until the third quarter when Howard ran 20 yards up the middle for a TD on a trap play to make it 13-0.

Bermudez caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Landicini at the left sidelines in the fourth quarter. Bermudez returned a punt 50 yards for a score on the right sidelines and it was 25-0.