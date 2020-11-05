JoJo Bermudez, Cedar Creek's star WR, commits to Rutgers

Cedar Creek High School wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has committed to Rutgers University to continue his academic and athletic career.

The junior made the announcement Thursday on Twitter after receiving an offer earlier in the week from the NCAA Division I Big Ten Conference school.

Bermudez played a key role in the Pirates' high-scoring offense last season. He was a first-team Press All-Star in 2019, finishing with 54 catches for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The team is 1-4 this season under first-year head coach James Melody. Bermudez has 21 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He's also contributed on the ground, rushing for 263 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Once signing his national letter of intent during his senior season, Bermudez will join fellow Cedar Creek alumni Max and Bo Melton on the Scarlet Knights. Max Melton, a freshman at Rutgers, previously committed to Purdue before switching after a meeting with returning Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.

Bermudez would become the sixth former Cedar Creek player to join Rutgers' roster, joining the Meltons, former offensive lineman Owen Bowles and wide receivers Ahmir and Damon Mitchell, according to former Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson.