John Weatherby's walkoff single send Millville past Absegami

John Weatherby hit a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning to lead the Millville High School baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Saturday.
Weatherby had two hits total in the game. Gavin Shapiro earned the win in relief on the mound. Nick Hignett was starting pitcher, going five innings and did not allow an earned run. Nate Robbins had two hits. Logan Musey and Shapiro each had two RBIs. The Thunderbolts improved to 6-1.
For Absegami (2-4), Vraj Sheth threw 6 2/3 innings in his first varsity start. He also had the game-tying single in the sixth that eventual sent the game to extra innings. Jake Harned two hits, including a double.
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 14,
Middle Twp. 4
Ethan Dodd had four RBIs and a home run for the Eagles (7-0), who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Frank Wright had three singles. Mikal Goods doubled. Dave Appolonia scored two runs and singled twice. Cameron Flukey earned the win on the mound, tossing three innings with four strikeouts.
Ben Harris had two singles for Middle (2-7). Michael Adelizzi and Tyler McDevitt each had a hit. Owen Hall scored two runs.
West Deptford 7,
St. Joseph 1
Gage Ambruster singled twice for the Wildcats (5-3). Ty Mercado and Nick Melchiore each had a hit. Scott Digerolamo scored a run. Gage Ambruster struck out seven in four innings. For the Eagles (5-2), Brian Gallagher doubled twice. Gallagher also pitched seven innings, striking out four.
From Friday
St. Joseph 14,
Cedar Creek 8
St. Joseph’s Ty Mercado went 4 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and two RBIs. Brock Mercado, Ty’s brother, was 3 for 3 with two doubles,two stolen bases and four RBIs. Jimmy Manuano and Ty Powell each added two hits. The visiting Wildcats (5-2) scored seven runs in the third inning to go up 10-2. Cedar Creek dropped to 4-2.
Vineland 17,
Atlantic City 1
Vineland (3-2) scored 10 runs in the third inning to go up 17-1. Vineland’s Namil Tomlin went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Alex Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs. Xavier Cortez and Andrew Rodriguez each added two hits. Winning pitcher Ronnie Barnabel went five innings and gave up one hits, walked six and struck out eight. The Vikings fell to 0-6.
Softball
Our Lady of Mercy 6,
Woodstown 4
Emma Douglas singled twice and scored two runs for the Villagers (5-1). Mackenzie Hyland and Bella Martinez each scored two runs. Gianna Terpolilli had three RBIs. Douglas pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Rebecca Harris pitched six innings with four strikeouts for Woodstown (3-5).
Southern Reg. 11,
Oakcrest 7
Sarah Lally scored three runs, tripled, doubled and hit a home run for the undefeated Rams (5-0). She was a single short of the cycle. Yacono Laci scored three runs and had two RBIs. Leah Morrin had three hits, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Laci pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out five. Elizabeth Gosse struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.
Oakcrest fell to 2-4.
From Friday
Cedar Creek 10,
No. 7 Egg Harbor TWP. 6
The visiting Pirates (6-1) had 13 hits and led 7-0 after two innings. For EHT (6-2), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, Sienna Walterson went 3 for 4 with a double, and Madison Biddle was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
No. 11 Hammonton 14,
Absegami 2
Hammonton (5-0), ranked 11th in the Elite 11, scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning and won after five innings on the 10-run rule. Krista Tzaferos was 3 for 3 with two homers and five RBIs.
Riley Lancaster went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs, and Alexa Panagopoylos was 3 for 3 with five RBIs.
Winning pitcher April Lewandowski allowed two hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Sophia Marsico hit a solo homer for Absegami (3-5).
Ocean City 13,
Mainland Reg. 6
Ocean City (5-1) trailed 4-1 after one inning but scored six runs in the top of the second inning to lead 7-4. Brooke Groover-Illas had two homers and six RBIs for the Red Raiders. Soph Cera went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Christina Barbella was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and three runs. Mainland fell to 3-4.
Vineland 17,
Atlantic City 11
Lelani Colaneri went 4 for 5 with a three-run homer and five RBIs for the visiting Fighting Clan (5-3).
Selina Eldridge was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Bailey Dickerson went 3 for 5. Vineland led 13-6 after three innings and had 20 hits in the game.
For the Vikings (3-5), Cece Marota was 3 for 3 with three doubles and five RBIs, and Nayeesha Suarez went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs.
Freshman Mattie Sarno was 2 for 4 with a run.
