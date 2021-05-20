John McColl's RBI in 8th leads Pirates past Panthers

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Dan DiGiovannantonio ran down the first-base line and poured a blue Gatorade bottle on John McColl when he was being interviewed Thursday.
The Cedar Creek High School baseball team screamed and jumped in celebration.
“Why couldn’t it have been water?,” asked McColl, taking off his hat to wipe his face as blue drops trickled down.
McColl hit an RBI single in the top of eighth inning to lead Cedar Creek to a 9-7 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Clarence Davies Sports Complex. Cedar Creek improved to 10-4, and Middle fell to 5-15.
When McColl was coming up to bat, he knew Paul Rivera was on third, and McColl wanted to get him home. McColl drove in Rivera to make it 8-7.
McColl also scored in the third inning and singled in the fourth.
“I saw a fastball on the outer part of the plate and put a good swing on it,” McColl said. “It felt good because we had a rough fielding day. It was nice to come back and give our pitchers some help, what they deserved. It was good.”
Middle scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Ethan Pfeiffer singled and drove in two when the Panthers trailed 5-4 to give them their first lead of the game.
Colin Laughlin had an RBI single and scored in the rally. Ben Harris doubled in Pfeiffer. Michael Adelizzi, Ryan Gallagher and Luke Salvo each scored.
Cedar Creek committed two errors that led to runs.
The Pirates added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force extras. Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery was pleased his team did not give up Thursday.
“We were proud they fought and battled through at the end,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t like to be in that situation. We were holding a four-run lead going into the fifth. But things like
that happen. I’m just proud they battled back.”
Nate Kennedy hit a two-run single in the third. He drew a walk and scored on a throwing error in the second. Kyle Jones doubled, singled and scored a run.
DiGiovannantonio singled twice and scored a run. He drove in McColl in the eighth to cap the scoring at 9-7.
“They could have easily hung their heads down going into the last inning,” Flannery said. “But they were chirping and yelling and giving us good team energy, and we ended up pulling it out.”
Owen Hall singled twice and scored for Middle. Gallagher had an RBI single. Cedar Creek scored three runs in the third inning.
“We knew in advance (Middle) had good hitter,” McColl said, “and that they would give us what they’ve got.”
Cedar Creek; 013 101 1 2 — 9 10 4
Middle Twp.; 101 050 00— 7 10 2
2B— Jones CC, Harris MT.
3B—Adelizzi MT.
WP—Claudio (3 Ks) CC
LP—Gallagher (3 Ks) MT
Records—Cedar Creek 10-4, Middle 5-15
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
