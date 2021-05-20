John McColl's RBI in 8th leads Pirates past Panthers

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Dan DiGiovannantonio ran down the first-base line and poured a blue Gatorade bottle on John McColl when he was being interviewed Thursday.

The Cedar Creek High School baseball team screamed and jumped in celebration.

“Why couldn’t it have been water?,” asked McColl, taking off his hat to wipe his face as blue drops trickled down.

McColl hit an RBI single in the top of eighth inning to lead Cedar Creek to a 9-7 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Clarence Davies Sports Complex. Cedar Creek improved to 10-4, and Middle fell to 5-15.

When McColl was coming up to bat, he knew Paul Rivera was on third, and McColl wanted to get him home. McColl drove in Rivera to make it 8-7.

McColl also scored in the third inning and singled in the fourth.

“I saw a fastball on the outer part of the plate and put a good swing on it,” McColl said. “It felt good because we had a rough fielding day. It was nice to come back and give our pitchers some help, what they deserved. It was good.”