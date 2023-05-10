The Buena Regional High School baseball team scored early and held on to beat Cedar Creek 1-0 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

The Chiefs scored the lone run in the bottom of the second inning, when Joey Kurtz hit a solo home run to right field.

Austin Wokock pitched a complete-game shutout for the Chiefs, who improved to 18-2. Tre Carano and Kurtz each had two hits.

Tyler McCorriston had two hits for the Pirates (16-5), who were held to just four hits. Ryan Manning allowed a run on five hits and a walk and struck out three.

Vineland 9, Ocean City 0: Yoan Feliz went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run to lead the Fighting Clan's (13-7) offense. Anthony Rakotz had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Samuelito Garcia and David Ortiz each drove in a run. Nikolas Bancroft allowed three hits and two walks and struck out 12 in six shutout innings for the win. Feliz struck out three in a perfect seventh.

Noah Herrington hit a double for the Red Red Raiders (9-10).

Holy Spirit 7, Cape May Tech 2: Gavin Cohen went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs for the Spartans (7-10). Torrance Cooper, Ryan Mallen and Connor Lamanteer each had two hits. Mallen scored three runs.

Kyle Lamanteer doubled and drove in two runs. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out six in five innings. He allowed two runs, one earned. Chase Rubenstein struck out two in the last two innings.

Shelton Marsden had a single and a double for Cape May Tech (6-7). Tanner Olivia singled and socred.

Absegami 9, Lower Cape May Reg. 5: Vraj Sheth and Samuel Austin each went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Braves (12-5). Adrian Wiggins singled and scored twice. Michael DeBlasio allowed an unearned run and struck out 12 in six innings for the win.

Kyle Satt went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Lower (11-4). Evan Shoffler had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Hunter Ray doubled and drove in a run.