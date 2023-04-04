BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Joey Erace should be ready for the spotlight that comes with batting leadoff and playing shortstop for the St. Augustine Prep baseball team.

After all, the sophomore’s instagram account has more than 60,000 followers.

Erace could up that number after his performance Tuesday.

The Ocean City resident, in just his second varsity start, went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored as the Hermits beat Mainland Regional 6-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

“It’s the pitching and the atmosphere,” Erace said of adjusting to varsity baseball. “Playing with these guys is a whole other level.”

With Tuesday’s win, St. Augustine (1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start in coach Mike Bylone’s 15-year tenure. St. Augustine had never lost a season-opener under Bylone until Mainland beat the Hermits 6-0 on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hermits senior C.J. Furey struck out seven in five innings for the win. Matt Kouser pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Jake Meyers, Manny Aponte and Gabe Gillespie each drove in a run for the Hermits.

“We did just enough to win,” Bylone said. “That’s going to be this year. We kind of have to make this happen on the base paths.”

Erace typifies the 2023 Hermits. St. Augustine, a perennial power, is the defending South Jersey Non-Public A and Cape-Atlantic League champion. But these Hermits feature almost entirely young players getting their first varsity experience.

“It’s very different. It’s a challenge,” Bylone said of the young roster. “It’s exciting as well. They don’t know everything yet. The older kids know everything. They’re coachable. It’s a good group.”

Erace, who did not have a varsity at-bat last season, is in his first year of high school varsity baseball, but he’s no stranger to attention.

He started his instagram account — @joeybaseball12 — when he was 10 years old, so relatives in California could watch him play. He posted videos of his games and workouts.

The account took off when Detroit Tigers superstar Miguel Cabrera gave him a random shout out. Erace ended up meeting Cabrera before a Phillies/Tigers game and also at spring training.

“Starting at shortstop for St. Augustine, you have big shoes to fill over the years,” Bylone said.

Erace and the rest of the young Hermits did not get a chance to ease into the season. St. Augustine is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland (1-1) is No. 10.

St. Augustine took control in the bottom of the first. The Hermits loaded the bases with one-out on Erace’s leadoff triple, a hit batter and a walk.

Mainland then committed two throwing errors to allow four runs to score and give St. Augustine a 4-1 lead.

“We just can’t give good teams extra outs,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “That first inning, a lead-off triple, you anticipate one (run) is going to come in, but one turning into four is something that’s tough to overcome.”

Furey made sure the lead held.

The Villanova bound right-hander gave up eight hits in five innings but did not walk a batter.

“I had a lot of walks last year,” Furey said. “This year, I’m just trying to pound the zone. I have a young group behind me that will make the plays. Just not being afraid of contact. I know we’re going to grind at-bats. We might not crush the ball, but we’re going to be able to get, be able to steal, and be a scrappy team this year.”

Furey is not only being counted on as a pitcher but also as a leader. He and pitcher Marco Levari are the Hermits' top returning players.

“We have a young group,” Furey said. “A lot of them haven't had this experience — big stage. We’re just going to get better and better. Me and Marco and a couple other older guys have that experience with good groups in the past. I think it carries over well because we kind of know what’s going to happen and we can guide these guys in the right direction.”

Mainland Regional 100 021 0—4 9 2

St. Augustine 410 010 x—6 4 0

2B—Camac, Sheeran, Wagner MR; Erace SA. 3B—Erace SA.

WP—Furey

LP—LaPointe

GALLERY: St.Augustine Prep baseball hosts Mainland Regional High School