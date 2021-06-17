Joe Repetti is Ocean City's all-leader on the field: Must Win

No matter what sport he plays, Joe Repetti always seems to be in charge.

The Ocean City High School senior is the catcher on the Red Raiders' baseball team that will meet Pascack Valley for the state Group III championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.

Repetti also played quarterback for the Ocean City football team and was point guard for the basketball team.

“I worked at my craft forever,” Repetti said. “I ended up in this position — a leader on all three of the teams I played for. I accepted that role and tried to rally the teams to win as many games as we could.”

Repetti threw 11 touchdown passes to lead the football team to a 6-2 record last fall. He led the 8-1 basketball team in assists. This spring he’s batting .301 with 17 RBIs.

“All three positions kind of control the game,” Repetti said. “Football you distribute the ball. You keep everybody calm. Basketball as a point guard you distribute the ball to scorers. As catcher, you have to control the game from behind the plate. You call pitches. You have the ball every single play.”

While most everyone wants to be the quarterback or a point guard, there aren’t too many volunteers to play catcher.