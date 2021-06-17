Joe Repetti is Ocean City's all-leader on the field: Must Win

No matter what sport he plays, Joe Repetti always seems to be in charge.
The Ocean City High School senior is the catcher on the Red Raiders' baseball team that will meet Pascack Valley for the state Group III championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.
Repetti also played quarterback for the Ocean City football team and was point guard for the basketball team.
“I worked at my craft forever,” Repetti said. “I ended up in this position — a leader on all three of the teams I played for. I accepted that role and tried to rally the teams to win as many games as we could.”
Repetti threw 11 touchdown passes to lead the football team to a 6-2 record last fall. He led the 8-1 basketball team in assists. This spring he’s batting .301 with 17 RBIs.
“All three positions kind of control the game,” Repetti said. “Football you distribute the ball. You keep everybody calm. Basketball as a point guard you distribute the ball to scorers. As catcher, you have to control the game from behind the plate. You call pitches. You have the ball every single play.”
While most everyone wants to be the quarterback or a point guard, there aren’t too many volunteers to play catcher.
Squatting behind the plate for at least seven innings and wearing all that equipment on a hot day isn’t most people’s idea of a good time.
Those things even irked Repetti when he first took up catching.
“Everybody wants to play shortstop or be a pitcher,” Repetti said. “I didn’t even like (catching) for most of my life to be honest, but I learned to embody that role and take over that position.”
Repetti knocked in a run and threw a runner out stealing in Ocean City’s 4-2 win over Colts Neck in Monday’s state semifinal. He contributed an RBI single as the Red Raiders beat rival Mainland Regional 6-1 in last Saturday’s South Jersey Group III final.
Repetti is 5 for 16 with five RBIs in the postseason, but a catcher, quarterback or point guard’s contributions cannot be measured by statistics alone.
In the state semifinal game, Colts Neck loaded the bases against Ocean City pitcher Tommy Finnegan in the bottom of the first.
Repetti helped navigate Finnegan through that inning with just one run scoring.
“Joe is phenomenal catcher,” Finnegan said. “Throwing to him makes the game so much easier. His frames are amazing. If he sees a little doubt in my eyes, he comes out and talks to me, and it’s a new inning.”
Repetti will continue his football career at Muhlenberg College, a Division III school in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He probably won’t play baseball in college, so Saturday will most likely be his final competitive baseball game.
“It’s an emotional feeling,” he said. “It’s surreal. It’s all flown by so fast. It’s hard to believe it’s already toward the end of your high school career.”
It has been a busy week for Repetti and the rest of the Ocean City seniors. Not only did they win a state semifinal Monday, but they also graduated Tuesday. A win Saturday will give the baseball team its first state title in the program’s history.
“It’s been a big week,” Repetti said. “There’s been a lot of ups and not many downs. We’re going to hope to keep the ups going Saturday. “It’s a crazy, emotional week we’re hoping to get a win Saturday to try and cap this thing off and try to be one of the best classes in Ocean City history.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.