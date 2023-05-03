LINWOOD — Joe DeGaetano expected a battle Wednesday.

The senior attacker was right.

DeGaetano scored a game-high four goals to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse to an 11-9 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Most of the first quarter was played in a steady downpour, and conditions were chilly throughout the game.

After trailing 5-2, the Mustangs (9-1) scored seven straight to take a 9-5 lead. The Spartans scored three straight to cut the deficit to 9-8 after three quarters. Holy Spirit’s Sean Burns’ goal made it 10-9 with 9 minutes, 46 seconds left.

“It was definitely big win for us and our standings in the CAL. It was really important, and we definitely had this circled on our calendar,” DeGaetano said. “This is definitely a very big win for us. It’s huge because it shows that we all stick together and trust in each other. We work together as a team.”

The Mustangs defeated the Spartans 11-8 on April 5. Mainland trailed 6-2 in that game and rallied in the second and third quarters. Mainland coach Clayton Smith noted his players’ ability to rally comes from a diverse coaching staff that blends coaching styles.

“One of the big things we come up with is next play mentality and win each quarter,” said Smith, who noted Holy Spirit won three of the four quarters Wednesday. “And that’s what we did. If you end up not doing well, just win the next play. If we win the next play, we score the next goal. If we win the next play, we score the next goal or make the next stop. And that allows us to win the next quarter. So, if you win all four quarters, you win the game.”

Holy Spirit (5-5) led 3-2 after the first quarter despite not having a bunch of time of possession. The Mustangs took a lot of shots, but the Spartans’ Jonah Corkhill made seven saves in the opening 12 minutes. The Spartans led 5-2 midway through the second quarter, but the Mustangs scored four straight, including Jack Kwapinski’s goal with half a second left, to take a 6-5 lead at halftime.

“We wanted to stick to the script and play together and find the right looks and not rush anything or force anything,” DeGaetano said. “Just get the best opportunities to score. Our defense also played really well stopping them. And the faceoff team, too. Everything came together. We were fortunate enough to come back around and bring it back.”

Harrison LaMonica scored twice for Mainland, including the last goal of the game with 8:01 left. Jack Venneman also scored twice, both during Mainland’s seven-goal rally. Jack Walcoff and Joe Eyde also scored. Venneman and Jude Maurer each had an assist. Carter Mostecki made eight saves.

“We are glad to get the job done,” DeGaetano said.

Holy Spirit’s Matthew Goff scored three, including twice in the first quarter. Burns and Anthony Hermenau each scored twice. Hermenau added two assists. Andrew Kayes and Cole Facenda each scored once. Corkhill made 13 saves, including one late in the game on a breakaway.

Mainland plays Egg Harbor Township and Lower Cape May Regional to close out the week. The Caper Tigers are 7-1, so that game will have implications on the upcoming CAL Tournament, which has a larger field this spring. The Mustangs are confident for the rest of their season, Smith said.

“This game was big for us,” Smith said. “Obviously, we beat them at their place. But it was nice to have a win at home. I knew it was going to be a grinder.

“... We are keeping our momentum. The biggest thing for us, regardless of competition, whether we play the best team in the league or the worst team in the league, we try our best to try and play the same way and use each game as a learning tool.”

