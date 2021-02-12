Jezlyn Cross hits OT winner as Cedar Creek tops No. 8 Oakcrest: Roundup

Jezlyn Cross scored the winning basket as the Cedar Creek High School girls basketball team beat previously unbeaten Oakcrest 35-34 in overtime Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Cedar Creek’s Ashley Nicolicchia stole the ball with 24 seconds left in the extra session and passed to Cross, who drove up the middle for the winning layup, which made it 35-33. Cross scored 20 points to lead the host Pirates (2-3). The score was tied at 29-29 after regulation.
Jada Hill contributed seven points, and Nicolicchia and Corinne Morgan had four apiece.
Nay Nay Clark led previously unbeaten Oakcrest (4-1) with 20 points.
The Falcons are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Isabella Williamson added six points, Chi Chi Ibeawuchi and MaNaijah Scott had three points apiece and Alexia Bey had two.
Oakcrest 5 8 10 6 5 — 34
Cedar Crk. 10 8 9 2 6 — 35
Toms River No. 54, Lacey Twp. 40
Toms River North led 37-21 after three quarters.
Riley Mahan topped host Lacey with 11 points, and Cayli Biele and McKayla Mooney had seven apiece. Riley Giordano scored five points.
T.R. North 11 16 10 17 — 54
Lacey Twp. 7 11 3 19 — 40
Hammonton 64, Bridgeton 48
Emma Peretti led host Hammonton (3-2) with 20 points and 21 rebounds.
Giada Palmieri and Ava Divello added 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Sofia Purvis had six. Tatyana Chandler topped Bridgeton with 22 points. Nijah Tanksley scored 10 points and Abigail Moore had six.
Bridgeton 10 17 9 12 — 48
Hammont. 22 15 18 9 — 64
No. 9 OLMA 55, Buena Regional 10
Sydney Prescott scored 12 for visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy, which is ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Madison Palek added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Drew Coyle had seven points and four rebounds, and Jaiden Harris had 12 rebounds.
For Buena, Cami Johnson scored five points.
Atlantic Christian 55, Cumb. Christian 21
Cristen Winkel led Atlantic Christian (7-2) with 15 points and had six assists and four steals.
Liv Chapman had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Sydney Pearson contributed 11 points. Paige Noble scored four points, Chloe Vogel, Kami DeNick and Ryleigh Martin added three points apiece, and Maddie DeNick and Becca Kelley each had two.
For Cumberland Christian, Destiny Riley scored 11 points, Morgan Parmer had five points, and Rachel Hennis and Lianna Paulson added three and two points, respectively.
Atl. Christ. 22 13 10 10 — 55
C. Christ. 2 5 2 12 — 21
No. 7 Wildwood 62, Pitman 12
From Thursday: Imene Fathi scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists and three steals for the Warriors (6-2).
Wildwood, ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11, has won four straight games. Maya Benichou scored 11, and had four rebounds and two assists. Leah Benichou and Jenna Hans each scored nine. Hans had six assists.
Ava Troiano had five rebounds, a team-leading five steals and four points. Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored eight and had four rebounds. Sophia Wilber scored two.
Pitman fell to 2-5.
Pitman 0 4 3 5 — 12
Wildwood 17 4 27 14 — 62
Boys basketball
No. 1 St. Joseph 55, Millville 40
Marcus Pierce led St. Joseph (6-0), top-ranked in the Elite 11, with 17 points.
Arnaldo Rodriguez and Jordan Stafford had 11 apiece. Ja’son Prevard and Antonio Snyder each added six points. For Millville (0-4), Zyahir Pickett scored 13 points, Jaden Merrill had 11 points and Khalon Foster had seven.
Cedar Creek 63, Oakcrest 47
From Thursday: Sean Snyder led all scorers with 23 points for visiting Cedar Creek (3-2).
The Pirates outscored Oakcrest 23-5 in the second quarter. Kyree Tinsley scored 11 points and Brian Kurz had eight. Jamir Cruse and Julian Nunez added seven and six points, respectively, Stephan Jones had five points and Tyree Burrell had three.
For Oakcrest (0-5), Byron Griffin led with 11 points and Jack O’Brien and Mike O’Brien had eight apiece. Josiah Casanova scored seven points, Darrell Newton had six, Jaewon Wall added three points and Cliff Hamler had two.
Cedar Crk. 12 23 14 14 — 63
Oakcrest 10 5 16 16 — 47
Boys bowling
GCIT 4, Hammonton 0
H: high game: Richard Achanzer 242; high series: Richard Achanzer 633.
G: high game: Anthony Malesich 248: high series: Anthony Malesich 669.
Records: GCIT 5-0-1; H 2-4.
