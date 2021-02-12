Jezlyn Cross hits OT winner as Cedar Creek tops No. 8 Oakcrest: Roundup

Jezlyn Cross scored the winning basket as the Cedar Creek High School girls basketball team beat previously unbeaten Oakcrest 35-34 in overtime Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Cedar Creek’s Ashley Nicolicchia stole the ball with 24 seconds left in the extra session and passed to Cross, who drove up the middle for the winning layup, which made it 35-33. Cross scored 20 points to lead the host Pirates (2-3). The score was tied at 29-29 after regulation.

Jada Hill contributed seven points, and Nicolicchia and Corinne Morgan had four apiece.

Nay Nay Clark led previously unbeaten Oakcrest (4-1) with 20 points.

The Falcons are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Isabella Williamson added six points, Chi Chi Ibeawuchi and MaNaijah Scott had three points apiece and Alexia Bey had two.

Oakcrest 5 8 10 6 5 — 34

Cedar Crk. 10 8 9 2 6 — 35

Toms River No. 54, Lacey Twp. 40

Toms River North led 37-21 after three quarters.

Riley Mahan topped host Lacey with 11 points, and Cayli Biele and McKayla Mooney had seven apiece. Riley Giordano scored five points.