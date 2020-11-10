Jeremiah Nunez scores 2 to lift Millville to 3-1 win over Vineland

Vineland lost 3-0 to St. Augustine Prep on Nov. 6. The Hermits, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, only scored one second-half goal against the Fighting Clan, who have played good teams close all season.

Vineland, which started strong Tuesday, just tried to force plays on offense and defense after Millville tied the game, coach Paul Myers said.

“Instead of looking at it as a tie game, our guys, I guess, mentally started getting frustrated as if we were down a couple of goals,” Myers said. “Clearly, Millville had the momentum.

“All those things we were doing right lately, we got away from them after Millville scored that first goal. I think we were trying to press too hard to get the lead back.”

Myers said his team needs to find a way to get back to how it was playing, adding that his players should get excited for their Southwest E Group IV playoff game next Tuesday.

Myers said Millville is off Wednesday and will get back to practice Thursday. The Thunderbolts celebrated Senior Day on Tuesday.

“We wanted this win so much,” Myers said. “It’s a rivalry game, it’s Senior Night. After that first goal, we went away from things that will lead us to that win. But you learn from it.