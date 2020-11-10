Jeremiah Nunez scores 2 to lift Millville to 3-1 win over Vineland

VINELAND — Jeremiah Nunez was hoping for a hat trick Tuesday night.
He did not get it, but the sophomore was still pleased with his performance.
Nunez scored twice to lead the Millville High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game at Gittone Stadium.
The Thunderbolts (5-4-1) also beat the Fighting Clan 2-1 on Oct. 13.
“It feels pretty good,” said Nunez, 16, of Millville. “I felt like I played pretty good, but I could have played better.”
Nunez rushed down the far left side of the field and shot the ball on an angle to the net. The ball just found the right corner of the net to give Millville a 2-1 lead in the 29th minute.
Nunez also scored in the 49th minute to cap the scoring.
“I was looking for a cross,” Nunez said of his tie-breaking goal. “But I was glad it curved in to tie the game.”
Millville coach Christian Varga was happy to get the season sweep against Vineland, which is an intense county rival with the Thunderbolts in every sport.
But the victory wasn’t easy.
Vineland (3-6) opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Javonne Santiago scored a header off a corner kick from Alex Anderson.
“(Vineland) may not have a ton of wins, but if you look at their scores, they are playing some very tough teams very close,” Varga said. “So I knew it was going to be a tough game coming in.
“Obviously, to get two wins against them any year, especially in a shortened year where we don’t have as many games, is nice.”
Millville responded about a minute after going down 1-0.
Treshan Stevenson intercepted a pass near the Vineland net and tied the score in the 16th minute.
“The way we fought back, that just shows our character,” Varga said. “I’ve been drilling the guys with just ‘compete, compete, compete, compete.’ It might not be the prettiest game but go out there and compete.
“If we compete, I think we can play with anyone.”
After the Fighting Clan scored and took the early lead, the Thunderbolts tightened up on defense and generated more opportunities on offense.
That provided Millville with momentum to score three straight goals, Varga said.
“We have Jeremiah (Nunez) up top, and with his speed he is going to provide us with some chances,” Varga said. “Obviously, he did that. It could have gone bad very quickly because (Vineland) scored pretty quickly.
Vineland lost 3-0 to St. Augustine Prep on Nov. 6. The Hermits, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, only scored one second-half goal against the Fighting Clan, who have played good teams close all season.
Vineland, which started strong Tuesday, just tried to force plays on offense and defense after Millville tied the game, coach Paul Myers said.
“Instead of looking at it as a tie game, our guys, I guess, mentally started getting frustrated as if we were down a couple of goals,” Myers said. “Clearly, Millville had the momentum.
“All those things we were doing right lately, we got away from them after Millville scored that first goal. I think we were trying to press too hard to get the lead back.”
Myers said his team needs to find a way to get back to how it was playing, adding that his players should get excited for their Southwest E Group IV playoff game next Tuesday.
Myers said Millville is off Wednesday and will get back to practice Thursday. The Thunderbolts celebrated Senior Day on Tuesday.
“We wanted this win so much,” Myers said. “It’s a rivalry game, it’s Senior Night. After that first goal, we went away from things that will lead us to that win. But you learn from it.
“It’s good experience for (the younger players), and we are excited for the playoffs.”
Nunez was pleased with the way his team played Tuesday.
“I feel like we played really good, actually,” Nunez said. “We had a couple minor mistakes, but everyone makes mistakes.”
Millville 2 1— 3
Vineland 1 0— 1
Goals— Santiago V; Nunez (2) Stevenson, M
Goalies— Sooy (6) M; Markizon (5), DeLeon (4) V
Records— Millville 5-4-1; Vineland 3-6
