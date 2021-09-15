Jenna O'Neill's two second-half goals lead Caper Tigers: Late Wednesday roundup

Jenna O'Neill scored twice in the second half to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
The Caper Tigers (2-1) and the Spartans were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Maggie Boyle scored in the second quarter for Lower. Maddie Schiffbauer and Boyle each added an assist. Mohagany Kelly made two saves.
Alex Graffius scored twice for Holy Spirit. Maggie Cella finished with an assist.
St. Joseph 3, Middle Twp. 0: Cassidy Perri, Giavanna Fox and Brogan Heilig scored for the undefeated Wildcats (5-0). Isabella Davis made three saves. The Panthers fell to 1-3.
Gloucester Tech 2, Cumberland Reg. 0: Jewell Mazahreh and Paige Freas each scored for GCIT (3-2). Katelyn Edminster made five saves.
Sophia Garcia made nine stops for the Colts (3-2).
Boys soccer
Middle Township 5, Absegami 1: Steven Berrodin scored three to lead the Panthers (2-0-1). Cameron Odom had a goal and an assist, and Austin Carr scored. Devon Bock, Jason Campbell and Tommy Carr each added assists. Bock also made four saves.
Nicholas Calambas scored, and Ryan Kopervos made six saves for Absegami (0-4).
Girls soccer
Ocean City 5, Cedar Creek 0: Summer Reimet scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders (2-0). Joy Slimmer scored and added an assist, and Mckenna Chisholm had an assist. Tori Vliet made three saves. Olivia Vanelli made nine saves for the Pirates (1-1).
Absegami 3, Oakcrest 0: Maka Wokocha scored twice, and Ella Hayek added a goal for the Braves (2-2). Rebecca Silipena made four saves.
Gabrielle Gibson made 15 saves for Oakcrest (0-3-1).
Girls tennis
Shawnee 3, Mainland Reg. 2
Singles—Samantha Tepes S d. Khushi Thakkar 6-2, 6-1; Natasha Sharnoff S d. Hannah Carson 6-2, 6-0; Maya Dash D d. Christina Htay 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles—Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg M d. Michael Pierznik-Mia Some 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong M d. Kalena Gatesman-Divya Prajapati 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
