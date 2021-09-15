Jenna O'Neill's two second-half goals lead Caper Tigers: Late Wednesday roundup

Jenna O'Neill scored twice in the second half to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.

The Caper Tigers (2-1) and the Spartans were tied 1-1 at halftime.

Maggie Boyle scored in the second quarter for Lower. Maddie Schiffbauer and Boyle each added an assist. Mohagany Kelly made two saves.

Alex Graffius scored twice for Holy Spirit. Maggie Cella finished with an assist.

St. Joseph 3, Middle Twp. 0: Cassidy Perri, Giavanna Fox and Brogan Heilig scored for the undefeated Wildcats (5-0). Isabella Davis made three saves. The Panthers fell to 1-3.

Gloucester Tech 2, Cumberland Reg. 0: Jewell Mazahreh and Paige Freas each scored for GCIT (3-2). Katelyn Edminster made five saves.

Sophia Garcia made nine stops for the Colts (3-2).

Boys soccer