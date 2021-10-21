Jenna Crawford, Mainland tandem win CAL tennis titles

VINELAND — The three-day Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis tournament started Tuesday.

For Cedar Creek High School standout Jenna Crawford, Wednesday and Thursday were the better of the three days, saying her top performances came in her closing matches.

The senior won all five of her matches en route to the CAL singles title. Crawford finished her championship run with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Khushi Thakkar of Mainland Regional under sunny skies Thursday at Vineland High School.

Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg won 7-6, 6-1 over Elizabeth Ong and Anna Geubtner to capture the doubles title. All four compete for the Mustangs.

“It was very exciting for me,” said Crawford, 17, of Egg Harbor City. “I was very glad to have won my last match of my high school career. Khushi played amazing, and I think it was an overall great match.”

Crawford and Thakkar were back-and-forth in the first set, with Crawford leading 3-2 at one point. But after settling in, Crawford got into a rhythm and went up 5-2 before winning the opening set 6-2.

In the second set, Crawford led 2-1 before winning the last four games. Crawford added how grateful she was for the victory, saying that each game was close.