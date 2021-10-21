Jenna Crawford, Mainland tandem win CAL tennis titles

VINELAND — The three-day Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis tournament started Tuesday.
For Cedar Creek High School standout Jenna Crawford, Wednesday and Thursday were the better of the three days, saying her top performances came in her closing matches.
The senior won all five of her matches en route to the CAL singles title. Crawford finished her championship run with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Khushi Thakkar of Mainland Regional under sunny skies Thursday at Vineland High School.
Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg won 7-6, 6-1 over Elizabeth Ong and Anna Geubtner to capture the doubles title. All four compete for the Mustangs.
“It was very exciting for me,” said Crawford, 17, of Egg Harbor City. “I was very glad to have won my last match of my high school career. Khushi played amazing, and I think it was an overall great match.”
Crawford and Thakkar were back-and-forth in the first set, with Crawford leading 3-2 at one point. But after settling in, Crawford got into a rhythm and went up 5-2 before winning the opening set 6-2.
In the second set, Crawford led 2-1 before winning the last four games. Crawford added how grateful she was for the victory, saying that each game was close.
“It was definitely a big win,” Crawford said. “A lot of games went to deuce, so it was a lot closer than the score showed. But I think we both played well. I have worked hard, and I know Khushi has, too.”
Dennis and Goldberg, who competed at first doubles this season for the Mustangs, and Ong and Geubtner, who played second doubles, put on an intense battle Thursday.
Ong and Geubtner controlled most of the first set, getting out to a good start with 4-3 then 5-4 leads. But, Dennis and Goldberg won two straight games to take a 6-5 lead. After the tiebreaker (as a set cannot end 6-5 as it has to be at least a two-point margin in the initial set), Dennis and Goldberg won 7-6.
“It feels great. I was a little nervous, but at least I got to play people I knew,” said Dennis, 15, of Northfield. “So, it was comfortable.”
Playing against teammates “was definitely weird” but “wasn’t as competitive as (playing against) other schools because we knew each other,” Dennis added.
Goldberg agreed, adding that the first set was so close because all four knew how each other plays. Dennis and Goldberg are both sophomores.
“I’m glad our hard work paid off,” said Goldberg, 16, of Linwood. “It feels good to win. It was a lot of fun, and I think we did really well.”
Dennis and Goldberg led 3-0 in the second set, eventually winning 6-1. Dennis praised Ong and Geubtner, saying they are amazing players.
“It was fun playing them,” Dennis added.
Mainland (17-2) won the South Jersey Group III championship Oct. 12 and advanced to the state semifinals, losing 3-2 to Scotch Plains-Fanwood.
Both wins came from Dennis and Goldberg and Ong and Geubtner.
Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said she had players in the past go up against each other in the CAL Tournament.
“It’s always difficult,” Yohe said. “I just want them to have a good match and play their best. I am super proud of everybody. The whole team. It was a really good match. The first set was really tight.
“I was happy to see it. It was a great match.”
Cedar Creek first-year coach Linsey Gabris-Clayton has known Crawford for four years, saying the two hit balls together.
“I’m very excited and very proud of her,” Gabris-Clayton said. “She showed herself (Thursday). I can’t wait for her to continue playing tennis at the high school.
“I think she did amazing. The whole season she proved herself. (Thursday), she really stepped up. I’m proud of her for winning this.”
Five Mainland players earned first- or second-place trophies Thursday. For Yohe, that was a huge reason to be happy.
“It was great,” Yohe said. “They had a great season. I couldn’t be prouder of all of them. They are the nicest group of girls, too.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
