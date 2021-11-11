JC Landicini latest in a line of standout Cedar Creek quarterbacks

JC Landicini faced a decision last fall.
He had finished second in the competition for the Cedar Creek High School starting quarterback job.
In today’s high school sports world, players in Landicini’s position would transfer to another school where they could play.
Landicini stayed at Creek.
“I always feel like I’m not going to run away from competition,” he said. “I’m not going leave because something isn’t going my way. I felt like if I stuck it out, I could stay with all my friends at Creek and do everything I wanted to do.”
The Pirates started slowly in 2020, and Landicini eventually became the starter, leading the Pirates to wins in their last two games. He’s emerged as one of the state’s top quarterbacks this season, completing 144 of 217 passes for 2,448 yards. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Landicini has thrown 24 TDs with just three interceptions. Cedar Creek (10-0) hosts Somerville (8-2) in a South Jersey Group III a South Jersey Group III semifinal Noon Saturday.
“Once he got his feet wet, he was able to take ownership of the job and run away with it,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “It’s a testament to his mental toughness.”
Meldoy said Landicini understand the offense and has the arm strength needed to make it function at a high level.
“He hangs tough on the pocket,” Melody said. “He’s standing back there getting popped and he’s making throws.”
Quarterbacking the Cedar Creek offense can be akin to being trusted to drive an expensive sports car on the highway.
Pirates wide receiver JoJo Bermudez is top NCAA Division I prospect with 61 catches. Running back JaQuan Howard has rushed for 1,171 yards. The Pirates feature five receivers with at least 10 catches. Landicini said there’s no big egos on the team.
“There’s a lot of good football players on this team,” Melody said, “and there’s only one football to go around. If you’re not mentally tough, it can be very difficult to control a huddle with that much talent in it. He knows how to go through progressions. He does not lock in on one or two guys.”
Landicini grew up playing quarterback. He would watch the NFL on Sundays and then emulate the moves of pro quarterbacks.
Landicini’s success continues Cedar Creek’s tradition of standout quarterback play. The school began to play varsity football in 2011, but Landicini joins Lou Barrios (2,668 yards in 2019), Jesse Milza (2,368 yards in 2016 and 2,107 yards in 2015) and Damon Mitchell (2,025 yards in 2012) as Cedar Creek quarterbacks to throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season.
“It’s an honor to be amongst all those names,” Landicini said. “I feel like Cedar Creek has a good culture and that translates to the way we play. There’s a reason we’ve been able to accomplish so much in a such a short amount of time.”
It’s no coincidence the Pirates won championships in 2015 and 2019 and reached the sectional final
Each season their quarterback threw for at least 2,000 yards.
With a win over fourth-seeded Somerville, the top-seeded Creek will advance to the sectional final against third-seeded Delsea regional.
“The key is just to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Landicini said. “Don’t overthink anything. Don’t try to do anything too special. Just play our brand. That’s got us 10 wins, it can get us 11, it can get us 12.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.