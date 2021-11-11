JC Landicini latest in a line of standout Cedar Creek quarterbacks

“He hangs tough on the pocket,” Melody said. “He’s standing back there getting popped and he’s making throws.”

Quarterbacking the Cedar Creek offense can be akin to being trusted to drive an expensive sports car on the highway.

Pirates wide receiver JoJo Bermudez is top NCAA Division I prospect with 61 catches. Running back JaQuan Howard has rushed for 1,171 yards. The Pirates feature five receivers with at least 10 catches. Landicini said there’s no big egos on the team.

“There’s a lot of good football players on this team,” Melody said, “and there’s only one football to go around. If you’re not mentally tough, it can be very difficult to control a huddle with that much talent in it. He knows how to go through progressions. He does not lock in on one or two guys.”

Landicini grew up playing quarterback. He would watch the NFL on Sundays and then emulate the moves of pro quarterbacks.

Landicini’s success continues Cedar Creek’s tradition of standout quarterback play. The school began to play varsity football in 2011, but Landicini joins Lou Barrios (2,668 yards in 2019), Jesse Milza (2,368 yards in 2016 and 2,107 yards in 2015) and Damon Mitchell (2,025 yards in 2012) as Cedar Creek quarterbacks to throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season.