Jayden Shertel homers at Citizens Bank Park, Tri-Cape reaches Carpenter Cup title game

Jayden Shertel’s first at-bat at Citizens Bank Park was a solo homer in the sixth inning Monday.
The recent Holy Spirit High School graduate watched the ball clear the fence in right field, and he even remembered that it went into the 11th or 12th row.
Shertel’s homer was one of 15 hits by the Tri-Cape baseball team en route to a 14-3 victory over Inter-Ac/Independents in a Phillies Baseball Carpenter Cup semifinal game.
Tri-Cape, with players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference, will return to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday to play Mercer County at 10 a.m. for the tournament championship. Mercer County beat Lehigh Valley 6-5 Monday in the other semifinal.
The Phillies Baseball Carpenter Cup is in its 35th year. Tri-Cape has never won the title. Mercer County won it in 2004 and 2013.
Shertel, who played right field Monday, is a left-handed hitter.
“To play there was surreal, and I couldn’t believe I got a homer in my first at-bat there,” said Shertel, an 18-year-old Hammonton resident. “It was a 2-0 fastball, and I got a lot of it. I watched it more than I ran.”
Shertel’s blast made it 11-3. He played four innings and was one of 25 Tri-Cape players, including six pitchers, who played in the game.
Shortstop and leadoff man Chase Swain, of Woodstown, went 4 for 4 with three runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Third baseman Jared Beebe (Hammonton) was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Designated hitter Chase Petty (Mainland Regional) added a double and a run, and pinch-hitter/left fielder Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine Prep) doubled.
Center fielder Mark Elliott (Mainland) contributed a hit and two RBIs. Pinch-hitter/catcher Cole Campbell (Mainland) added a hit, and left fielder Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy) had a stolen base and two runs. Also for Tri-Cape, pinch-hitter/third baseman David Appolonia (Egg Harbor Township) scored a run.
Tri-Cape starter Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine) pitched 2 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on three hits, walked two and struck out one. Reliever Dave Hagaman (Holy Spirit) worked three innings. He allowed one hit, walked none and struck out two. Justin Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) pitched the seventh inning and allowed no hits.
“We have a good team, and I’ve played with a lot of these guys for a long time,” Shertel said. “We’ll come back Thursday and try to get a win (in the final) for Tri-Cape for the first time.”
Softball
The Tri-Cape softball team split its first two games in the Carpenter Cup on a busy Monday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
Tri-Cape, whose coaches include Buena Regional’s Pam Pickett, Pennsville’s Beth Jackson and Lower Cape May Regional’s Kiersten Hughes, opened the day with a 6-4 loss to Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon. Tri-Cape followed that with a 6-5 victory over Philadelphia Catholic 6-5.
Tri-Cape’s third game of the day, against Delaware County, was interrupted by foul weather. Further details were unavailable at press time Monday night.
Tri-Cape, which consists of eight players each from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference, is competing in the four-team Bracket B. The top two teams in the bracket after each team has played three games will advance in the tournament.
The softball tournament, in its 16th year (it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic) features many of the top players from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game are set for Wednesday.
