Jayden Shertel homers at Citizens Bank Park, Tri-Cape reaches Carpenter Cup title game

Jayden Shertel’s first at-bat at Citizens Bank Park was a solo homer in the sixth inning Monday.

The recent Holy Spirit High School graduate watched the ball clear the fence in right field, and he even remembered that it went into the 11th or 12th row.

Shertel’s homer was one of 15 hits by the Tri-Cape baseball team en route to a 14-3 victory over Inter-Ac/Independents in a Phillies Baseball Carpenter Cup semifinal game.

Tri-Cape, with players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference, will return to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday to play Mercer County at 10 a.m. for the tournament championship. Mercer County beat Lehigh Valley 6-5 Monday in the other semifinal.

The Phillies Baseball Carpenter Cup is in its 35th year. Tri-Cape has never won the title. Mercer County won it in 2004 and 2013.

Shertel, who played right field Monday, is a left-handed hitter.

“To play there was surreal, and I couldn’t believe I got a homer in my first at-bat there,” said Shertel, an 18-year-old Hammonton resident. “It was a 2-0 fastball, and I got a lot of it. I watched it more than I ran.”