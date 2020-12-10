Jaws knows how Wentz feels, thinks being benched is a learning experience: Must Win

Ron Jaworski knows how Carson Wentz feels.
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Giants 21-0 in the 1985 season opener. Jaworski, then the Eagles’ quarterback, completed 12 of 25 passes for 137 yards.
Philadelphia coach Marion Campbell responded to the defeat by benching Jaworski in favor of rookie Randall Cunningham.
This week, the Eagles sent another starting quarterback to the bench. Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson announced that rookie Jalen Hurts will start instead of Wentz when the Eagles (3-8-1) host the New Orleans Saints (10-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
“He’s feeling that pain right now,” Jaworski said of Wentz. “Trust me, I felt it. He’s feeling it. He’s not happy. It’s almost like you’re throwing a pity party for yourself. I know I felt I just wanted to prove people wrong when I came back.”
Jaworski spoke about the Eagles’ quarterback situation when he brought his third annual Jaws Bike Drive to Atlantic City on Tuesday. Jaworski gave away more than 200 bikes at Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
It’s hard to argue against Wentz’s benching. His 57.4 completion percentage ranks 32nd in the NFL. His average yards per attempt of 6.0 ranks 30th.
“Time will tell if it’s the right call,” Jaworski said. “I’m not surprised. There’s a certain standard with which you have to play quarterback in the NFL by. Carson Wentz has not played to that standard.”
Wentz and Jaworski were at different points in their careers when they were sent to the bench. Jaworski was a 13-year veteran. Cunningham was the quarterback of the future.
Wentz is 28 years old and in his prime. The Eagles signed him to four-year, $128 million contract in June 2019. The benching puts both Wentz’s and the Eagles’ futures in doubt.
If Hurts plays well enough to become the team’s starter, the Eagles must figure out a way to get rid of Wentz. That will not be easy.
If the Eagles cut Wentz next season, it would cost them $59 million in a dead-cap penalty. That’s not happening. The penalty for cutting Wentz in 2022 drops to $24 million, still a formidable figure.
The Eagles could trade Wentz but with the way he has played, why would another team have faith in him?
The best scenario for the Eagles is that the benching helps Wentz clear his head and he returns to the form that made him an MVP candidate before he injured his knee in 2017.
Jaworski believes Wentz can be salvaged in Philadelphia.
“Doug Pederson understands the quarterback position,” Jaworski said.
Jaworski bounced back from his benching. Cunningham wasn’t yet ready to start. Jaworski regained the job in Week 6 that year and led the Eagles to three straight wins. In his second game back as a starter, Jaworski threw for 380 yards and led Philadelphia to a 16-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
“I came back free,” Jaworski said. “I played with no pressure. There’s a certain benefit you can garner from being benched in your career. Although you’re not happy when it happens, it releases that pressure (and) the stress of having to make every play. Maybe out of all of this some good will come for Carson Wentz. He’s playing all bound up right now. He has to play loose and free.”
The worst case for the Eagles is that both Hurts and Wentz struggle.
Philadelphia will then find itself playing quarterback roulette.
Ask fans of the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars or countless other NFL teams with losing records and a dim future if that’s a fun game to play.
