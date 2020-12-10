Jaws knows how Wentz feels, thinks being benched is a learning experience: Must Win

Wentz and Jaworski were at different points in their careers when they were sent to the bench. Jaworski was a 13-year veteran. Cunningham was the quarterback of the future.

Wentz is 28 years old and in his prime. The Eagles signed him to four-year, $128 million contract in June 2019. The benching puts both Wentz’s and the Eagles’ futures in doubt.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Hurts plays well enough to become the team’s starter, the Eagles must figure out a way to get rid of Wentz. That will not be easy.

If the Eagles cut Wentz next season, it would cost them $59 million in a dead-cap penalty. That’s not happening. The penalty for cutting Wentz in 2022 drops to $24 million, still a formidable figure.

The Eagles could trade Wentz but with the way he has played, why would another team have faith in him?

The best scenario for the Eagles is that the benching helps Wentz clear his head and he returns to the form that made him an MVP candidate before he injured his knee in 2017.

Jaworski believes Wentz can be salvaged in Philadelphia.

“Doug Pederson understands the quarterback position,” Jaworski said.