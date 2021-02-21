Jaron Hill scores 32 to lead Hammonton to 65-54 win over Bridgeton: Roundup

Jaron Hill scored a game-high 32 points to help Hammonton defeat Bridgeton 65-54 in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division boys high school basketball game Saturday.
John Andoloro scored 14 as the Blue Devils improved to 4-4. Owen Mauriello added eight points and Gavin West six. Tyler Lowe and Erik Pabon each scored two.
Domitris Mosley scored 15 for the Bulldogs (2-5). Angel Smith scored 14, Deshawn Mosley six and Jabril Bowman five. Kalvin Underwood, Richard Mosley and Tyrone Cleveland each scored four, and Dallas Carper had two.
Hamm.: 16 18 10 21 — 65
Bridgeton: 9 12 12 21 — 54
No. 3 Holy Spirit 58,
Absegami 27
Gavin Gillespie led the Spartans (7-2) with 11 points.
Jabril Smith and Ky Gilliam each scored 10 for the Spartans. Andrew Baldino and Kashim Durham each scored six for the Braves (0-2). Holy Spirit is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
