Ja'Quan Howard scores 3 TDs, No. 4 Pirates move to 8-0

When Cedar Creek trailed at halftime, it was the first time they had trailed all season.

"We were never nervous," Howard said. "We knew we had to bring it up a notch. We knew we were the better team. This week during practice, watching film, we worked real hard for this. Sometimes in football you have to face adversity."

The second half was all Cedar Creek, which scored three TDs on three possessions in the third quarter. In the third quarter alone, Howard had eight carries for 158 yards.

"I never had a game like this to be honest. I just have to thank my O-line for that," Howard said.

Cedar Creek took its first lead of the game, when Howard scored on a 28-yard run with 10:24 left in the third.

The Pirates extended their lead later in the quarter. Landicini threw his second TD pass of the game, this time finding Bermudez on a 26-yard score to make it 21-13 with 6:03 left in the third.

Following an interception from Smalls, Howard scored on a 72-yard run to extend the lead to 28-13.

"It was our first time playing as a team and we were down in the first half," Howard said. "We knew we were the better team and had to come out and play with more energy as a team."

Howard scored his third TD of the game early in the fourth. Winslow tacked on two late TDs, but couldn't complete the comeback.

