Ja'Quan Howard scores 3 TDs, No. 4 Pirates move to 8-0

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Ja'Quan Howard scored three touchdowns and the Cedar Creek High School football team topped Winslow Township 35-27 in a West Jersey Football League Memorial Division matchup.
Cedar Creek, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, improved to 8-0. No. 8 Winslow Township fell to 5-1.
Howard carried the ball 24 times for 216 yards to go with his three scores. The senior running back called the effort "amazing."
"I felt like I made a statement here today," Howard said.
JC Landicini was 16 of 27 for 212 yards, and standout senior receiver Jojo Bermudez had six catches for 132 yards.
Elijah Smalls not only caught a touchdown pass, but keyed the defensive effort with an interception. Pirates linebacker CJ Resto recovered a fumble.
Cedar Creek and Winslow traded long drives in the first quarter, but both teams turned it over on downs.
Winslow finally got on the board with 10 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half, when Hamas Duren scored on a 7-yard run to make it 7-0.
Cedar Creek tied the game with 4:47 left in the half. Landicini hit Smalls on a curl rout, and then Smalls turned upfield and was able to score from 45 yards out.
Winslow regained the lead with 1:12 left in the half. Duren connected with Kam Brown on a 5-yard TD to make it 13-7.
When Cedar Creek trailed at halftime, it was the first time they had trailed all season.
"We were never nervous," Howard said. "We knew we had to bring it up a notch. We knew we were the better team. This week during practice, watching film, we worked real hard for this. Sometimes in football you have to face adversity."
The second half was all Cedar Creek, which scored three TDs on three possessions in the third quarter. In the third quarter alone, Howard had eight carries for 158 yards.
"I never had a game like this to be honest. I just have to thank my O-line for that," Howard said.
Cedar Creek took its first lead of the game, when Howard scored on a 28-yard run with 10:24 left in the third.
The Pirates extended their lead later in the quarter. Landicini threw his second TD pass of the game, this time finding Bermudez on a 26-yard score to make it 21-13 with 6:03 left in the third.
Following an interception from Smalls, Howard scored on a 72-yard run to extend the lead to 28-13.
"It was our first time playing as a team and we were down in the first half," Howard said. "We knew we were the better team and had to come out and play with more energy as a team."
Howard scored his third TD of the game early in the fourth. Winslow tacked on two late TDs, but couldn't complete the comeback.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.