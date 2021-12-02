James Melody of Cedar Creek and Dennis Thomas of Millville find new homes: Must win

“Tim did a great job, and it was big shoes to fill,” Melody said. “Trust me, I heard a lot about it.”

Thomas’ situation was similar to Melody’s. Thomas coached at Salem, where he starred at running back. He led Salem to a 8-4 record and the South Jersey Group I final in 2014. But when the Millville job opened up in 2015 Thomas decided to pursue it. He admits that before he decided to apply to be the Thunderbolts coach he had probably never even been to Millville.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I ever had to make in my life,” Thomas said. “Knowing the relationship that I have with the kids in Salem. There’s a still a connection between me and all the kids in Salem. One of the reasons I did it is I feel that God led me to Millville. I prayed and felt as though that’s where God wanted me to be.”

What Cedar Creek and Millville have in common – and what probably eased both Melody and Thomas’ transition – is that sports is important at both schools. That’s not the case at every school, but it should be. Sports are a window into a school. The general public can’t watch a chemistry class Wednesday afternoon, but they can see the work ethic, demeanor and effort of the football team every Friday night or Saturday afternoon.