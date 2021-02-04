Ja'Heem Frederick giving back to Atlantic City through play, service: My Life

Ja’Heem Frederick proudly proclaims he’s born and raised in Atlantic City.
The senior is one of Atlantic City High School’s top athletes. He is the leader of the Vikings' boys basketball team, which won the South Jersey Group IV championship last season and is 3-0 this season.
In the fall, he starred at wide receiver for the football team, catching 35 passes for 745 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a first-team Press All-Star.
“I give everything for my city,” he said. “I just feel a lot of love. We’re all trying to be one. Everyone knows you around the city, and you feel a lot of love.”
Frederick is committed to his hometown. After a riot May 31, 2020, damaged resort businesses, Frederick and several of his teammates volunteered and participated in the cleanup. Frederick said boys basketball coach Gene Allen and girls basketball coach Jason Lantz motivated him to get involved.
“It’s our city, and we live here,” Frederick said. “If people come here (and cause damage), we should go clean it up.”
The social justice and Black Lives Matter movements last year had a big impact on Frederick.
“I feel like (things) are going the wrong way,” he said. “Back in history, men like Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X were (advocating) Blacks and whites to be together. I feel like we should all be as one. The racism should stop.”
Frederick, 17, lives with him mom, Elizabeth, and his four brothers, Stephan Frederick, 19, Jalil Daniels, 12, Na’Shawn Robinson, 6, and Yahsin Robinson, 5.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Ja’Heem discussed several topics, including how he got his middle name, Kobe.
On the relationships with his brothers
Me and my older brother are only two years apart. Growing up, if he was playing a game and I wanted to play the game, we would tussle over it and wind up breaking it. Then our mom would get mad. Once my little brothers were born, I felt like I had to take another step and become the big brother. I was always the baby, and I was always getting my way. The role (of big brother) is huge. They look up to me.
On his role for the A.C. basketball team
My role is to be a leader, get us in and out of our sets and play defense. I feel like I assist the ball very well. I feel like we have a lot of athletes on our team, and we can run the floor well.
On playing for Allen
I used to play for the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, and he came and spoke to us when I was in the eighth grade. I fell in love with the way he mentored us. I was like, "I have to go to the High. That’s where I should be." I don’t think Atlantic City kids should leave Atlantic City to go to high school, especially when you play basketball, and you have a legendary coach like Gene Allen. I feel like he’s a big mentor to me now beyond basketball.
On what he does to relax
I watch a lot of documentaries. I watch a lot of motivational speeches from Kobe Bryant. I just feel like I need to learn more about things that are going down.
On his career plans
Everybody wants to go to the NBA or the NFL. Recently, I took Anatomy Honors. I’m going to pursue being an athletic trainer if things don’t work out athletically. I feel like I need to be involved around sports.
On how he got his middle name
My dad (David Todd) wanted my name to be Kobe, because (Kobe Bryant) was his favorite player. But Mom didn’t want to do that, so Kobe became my middle name.
