Ja'Heem Frederick giving back to Atlantic City through play, service: My Life

Frederick, 17, lives with him mom, Elizabeth, and his four brothers, Stephan Frederick, 19, Jalil Daniels, 12, Na’Shawn Robinson, 6, and Yahsin Robinson, 5.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Ja’Heem discussed several topics, including how he got his middle name, Kobe.

On the relationships with his brothers

Me and my older brother are only two years apart. Growing up, if he was playing a game and I wanted to play the game, we would tussle over it and wind up breaking it. Then our mom would get mad. Once my little brothers were born, I felt like I had to take another step and become the big brother. I was always the baby, and I was always getting my way. The role (of big brother) is huge. They look up to me.

On his role for the A.C. basketball team

My role is to be a leader, get us in and out of our sets and play defense. I feel like I assist the ball very well. I feel like we have a lot of athletes on our team, and we can run the floor well.

On playing for Allen