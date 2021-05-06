Jackson Vanesko throws no-hitter for No. 2 St. Augustine

Jackson Vanesko did it all Thursday for the St. Augustine Prep baseball team.
The left-hander threw a no-hitter against Buena Regional, striking out 13 Chiefs in an 8-0 win.
He also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, scored two runs and had a stolen base.
Kyle Neri went 2 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs for the Hermits (10-1), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11. Josiah Ragsdale went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Austin Sofran drove in the remaining two runs.
Buena fell to 4-8-1 with the loss.
No. 8 Holy Spirit 12,
Middle Township 2
The Spartans (7-5), No. 8 in The Elite 11, scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win on the 10-run rule.
Shane Solari went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for Spirit. Spartans pitcher Mike Vitanza went five innings, gave up three hits and two runs, stuck out five and walked one. For Middle (2-9), Michael Adelizzi had two hits and Owen Hall doubled.
Pitman 10,
Wildwood 0
Pitman (7-1) won it in five innings on the 10-run rule. Winning pitcher Sean Lynd gave up two hits, struck out one and walked none. Miguel Claudio and Joey Mormile each had hits for visiting Wildwood (3-5).
Boys volleyball
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Jackson Liberty 0
Abdullah Elsayad led host Pinelands (8-2) with seven kills and had six digs, nine service points and four aces. Dan Brunke added 10 assists and 10 service points, and Trey Mumford had six digs, three service points and three aces. Aiden Skeie contributed four kills and Connor Johnston had eight digs. Jackson Liberty fell to 5-4.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 1
The visiting Lions (8-2) won with scores of 25-19, 18-25 and 25-23. For Manchester (3-5), Gabriel Estrada had 10 kills, Blake Weiner had 29 assists, and Daniel Sinton added 12 digs.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
The host Rams improved to 9-0 with scores of 25-11 and 25-13. Dylan Bates had eight kills for Southern, Dylan Lockwood added four digs and 12 assists, and Matthew Leonard had 13 assists and four service points. Nick Piserchia added nine digs, seven service points and two aces, and Ryan Skodi had three digs and nine service points. T.R. South dropped to 0-9.
From Wednesday
Highland 2,
Hammonton 0
Highland won 25-20, 25-20.
Emmanuel Waugh and Francesco Angelastro each had five assists for Hammonton (1-5). Andrew Gollihur had four kills and three digs. Aiden Nicholls had three kills, two digs and two blocks.
Jackson Liberty 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Jackson (5-3) won 25-19, 25-19.
Brogan Duelly had eight digs and seven kills for Pinelands (7-2). Dan Brunke had nine service points, seven assists and two digs. Abdullah Elsayad had six digs, four service points and two kills. Connor Johnston had six digs.
Boys tennis
Ocean City 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Charles DeCicco d. Maxwell Souder 6-2, 6-1; Kraig Redmond d. Justin Popdan 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Barnes d. Caleb Lawson 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Max Fisher-Evan Leeds d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 6-0, 6-1; Chris Ganter-Luke Wagner won by forfeit.
Records—LCM 2-6; OC 8-1.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Absegami 1
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Austin Snyder A d. Daniel Wise 6-2, 6-0; Michael Walton M d. Akash Patel 6-0, 6-1; Alex Wise M d. Manav Dasondi 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach 6-0, 6-0; Joe Dib-Evan Himmelstein M d. Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti 6-0, 6-0.
Records—A 3-3; M 8-0.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Barnegat 0
Singles—Brian Delbury d. Robert Wallace 6-0, 6-2; Josh Kline d. Bobby Kociban 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. Richard Lynch 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Aiden Birch-Anthony Idone 6-0, 6-0; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. Phil Lopicollo-Pat Sample 6-0, 6-1.
Records—P 9-0; B 3-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.