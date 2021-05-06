Jackson Vanesko throws no-hitter for No. 2 St. Augustine

Jackson Vanesko did it all Thursday for the St. Augustine Prep baseball team.

The left-hander threw a no-hitter against Buena Regional, striking out 13 Chiefs in an 8-0 win.

He also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, scored two runs and had a stolen base.

Kyle Neri went 2 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs for the Hermits (10-1), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11. Josiah Ragsdale went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Austin Sofran drove in the remaining two runs.

Buena fell to 4-8-1 with the loss.

No. 8 Holy Spirit 12,

Middle Township 2

The Spartans (7-5), No. 8 in The Elite 11, scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win on the 10-run rule.

Shane Solari went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for Spirit. Spartans pitcher Mike Vitanza went five innings, gave up three hits and two runs, stuck out five and walked one. For Middle (2-9), Michael Adelizzi had two hits and Owen Hall doubled.

Pitman 10,

Wildwood 0