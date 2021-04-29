Jack Peacock's birthday performance leads St. Augustine baseball

Taylor singled twice and doubled, driving in a run and scoring in the game. Josiah Ragsdale also a junior, had three RBIs, including a two-run triple, and scored twice.

Ragside also singled.

“It felt really good, because we are coming in with a chip on our shoulders,” said Ragsdale, 17, of Vineland. “When we first started, like no one thought we could be a great team because we are really young. But we knew we could play together. This is not just a team, it’s a family.”

St. Augustine already earned two huge wins against Elite 11 teams — Gloucester Catholic and Jackson Memorial. But there is still more work to be done, Bylone said.

“Good team there,” Bylone said motioning to the St. Joseph dugout. “But we are just not good enough right now, like I told them. We are doing some things OK, but we aren’t doing a lot great right now.

“Can’t look ahead. Obviously we have a big one (Friday vs. Holy Spirit), but we had to take care of this one first. We knew (the Wildcats) were a good team, so I’m proud with how we came out swinging the bats,” Bylone said.

Peacock and Ragsdale aim to use the win Thursday as momentum.