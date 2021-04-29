Jack Peacock's birthday performance leads St. Augustine baseball

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Jack Peacock celebrated his 19th birthday in style Thursday.
The senior scored three runs, singled twice and drove in a run to lead the undefeated St. Augustine Prep baseball team to an 11-1 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Hermits (7-0) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Wildcats fell to 4-2.
“We just came in here knowing we have a big weekend ahead,” Peacock said. The Hermits will host Holy Spirit at 4 p.m. Friday and Paul VI in The Thank You Classic at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Spartans are ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Paul VI (3-1) is a one of the top programs in South Jersey.
Hermits pitcher Bruce Wadiak earned the win. He threw all five innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits, which both St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone and Peacock said was important as it gave other arms rest for the weekend.
“We didn’t want to waste any pitching,” Peacock said. “We wanted to get the job done. We wanted to hit the ball. … It was just a good day all around. I’m happy to get the win.”
St. Joseph started the game strong but just couldn’t capitalize. The Wildcats had the bases loaded in the first inning, and then runners on base in the second and third, but they were unable to send runners home.
“The effort was good,” St. Joseph first-year coach Nick Core said. “We had competitive at-bats but just couldn’t get a timely hit early in the game. But I thought we had really good at-bats. Our kids competed.”
Core praised Wildcats pitcher Tyler Bowman, who tossed four innings, holding the Hermits scoreless in the first and second.
Bowman singled in the fourth, and Cohl Mercado was his courtesy runner. Mercado stole second and the throw sailed into the outfield. The speedster was able to round third and beat the throw at the plate.
Ty Mercado, Cohl’s brother, singled twice.
St. Joseph only rosters two seniors and two juniors. Eleven players are either sophomores or freshman.
“It’s really tough going up against a team like this,” Core said. “The couple errors hurt us, but overall the effort was there.”
The Hermits are also young, featuring only five seniors. Peacock and Jackson Vanesko are the only two seniors that played varsity before, having competed at that level in 2019.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the team is a talented group of juniors — such as University of Pennsylvania commit Ryan Taylor and Purdue recruit Ryan Weingartner.
Taylor singled twice and doubled, driving in a run and scoring in the game. Josiah Ragsdale also a junior, had three RBIs, including a two-run triple, and scored twice.
Ragside also singled.
“It felt really good, because we are coming in with a chip on our shoulders,” said Ragsdale, 17, of Vineland. “When we first started, like no one thought we could be a great team because we are really young. But we knew we could play together. This is not just a team, it’s a family.”
St. Augustine already earned two huge wins against Elite 11 teams — Gloucester Catholic and Jackson Memorial. But there is still more work to be done, Bylone said.
“Good team there,” Bylone said motioning to the St. Joseph dugout. “But we are just not good enough right now, like I told them. We are doing some things OK, but we aren’t doing a lot great right now.
“Can’t look ahead. Obviously we have a big one (Friday vs. Holy Spirit), but we had to take care of this one first. We knew (the Wildcats) were a good team, so I’m proud with how we came out swinging the bats,” Bylone said.
Peacock and Ragsdale aim to use the win Thursday as momentum.
“We are going to try and play our best like we have been doing,” Ragsdale said. “We are going to come out winning.”
The Hermits want to make a statement, Peacock said.
“I think we are one of the top teams in South Jersey, and we are going to prove it (Friday),” he said.
St. Joseph;000 10— 1 3 2
St. Augustine;014 24x—11 13 1
2B— McKenzie, Taylor, Frye SA
3B—Ragsdale SA
WP: Wadiak (6 Ks)
LP: Bowman (1 K)
Records: St. Augustine 7-0; St. Joseph 4-2
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
