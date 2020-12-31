It's time to crown public school state football champions: Must Win

A sentence in Article IX of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association constitution reads: “No state championship shall be declared in football.”
The funny thing is no one currently connected with the NJSIAA can remember why that sentence is in the constitution.
After all, the NJSIAA conducts state championships in all sports except public school football.
It stands to reason, that if you can’t remember why a rule was instituted, maybe it’s time to change it. High schools will have that chance Wednesday when they vote on whether to eliminate the sentence during the NJSIAA annual business meeting. Two-thirds of the schools that participate in the virtual meeting must approve the change.
If changed, New Jersey public schools could play to a state football championship, beginning 2022.
“If the membership sees fit to remove the prohibition when they meet (Wednesday), then a new schedule will be developed that allows each football group to play to a state championship,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire wrote last week in a memo to high schools. “That new schedule cannot be allowed to extend the season, increase the number of games played, or impact traditional Thanksgiving games.”
The new schedule would have to be approved by NJSIAA membership in June. The New Jersey State Football Coaches Association has already been working on the basis of a scheduling plan.
Wednesday’s vote is the continuation of a debate that seemingly began when the New Jersey postseason started in 1974. New Jersey is one of the few states that does not play to a state champion. (I know there have been state championship games for non-public teams since 1993. That’s another confounding thing about this situation.)
The length of the season and the Thanksgiving rivalries probably had a lot to do with the decision to ban football state championships.
But New Jersey public schools are currently a game away from state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The regional championships have produced matchups normally not seen in past high school seasons, such as Cedar Creek vs. Hillside in 2019.
There have been several past votes on changing the constitution. Proposals failed 183-95 in 2013 and 167-102 in 2011. There was just too much noise surrounding those votes, most of it about what the new playoff system would look like.
Despite those past defeats, the truth is that if this attempt to create true state football champions doesn’t succeed, proponents of the system should probably just give up.
The time is ripe for change.
The New Jersey high school football world has consolidated since the 2013 vote and is smaller and more manageable than ever with all state schools belonging to five power conferences.
With the regional championship games, the season ends a contest away from state champions. To not play the extra game necessary for state champions makes no sense at this point.
The state championship games would be a boost to the sport. Yes, many high schools will probably never experience the thrill of a state championship run. But for the schools that do get to a championship game, it will be the talk of their communities for years to come and create a lifetime of memories.
Finally, the anecdotal evidence is that a majority of current players and coaches want the change. The rules of the sports should be geared toward what they want. They're the ones playing and coaching.
In her memo to the schools, Maguire pointed out that the NJSIAA was formed in 1918 for the purpose of crowning state champions in football.
The constitution change came in the 1930s. She said if the constitution is changed and a new playoff format agreed upon, the NJSIAA would be back where it started in 1918.
This Wednesday it’s time for New Jersey high school football to begin to get back to its roots.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
