It's time to crown public school state football champions: Must Win

The New Jersey high school football world has consolidated since the 2013 vote and is smaller and more manageable than ever with all state schools belonging to five power conferences.

With the regional championship games, the season ends a contest away from state champions. To not play the extra game necessary for state champions makes no sense at this point.

The state championship games would be a boost to the sport. Yes, many high schools will probably never experience the thrill of a state championship run. But for the schools that do get to a championship game, it will be the talk of their communities for years to come and create a lifetime of memories.

Finally, the anecdotal evidence is that a majority of current players and coaches want the change. The rules of the sports should be geared toward what they want. They're the ones playing and coaching.

In her memo to the schools, Maguire pointed out that the NJSIAA was formed in 1918 for the purpose of crowning state champions in football.

The constitution change came in the 1930s. She said if the constitution is changed and a new playoff format agreed upon, the NJSIAA would be back where it started in 1918.