It's defense first for the Atlantic City girls basketball team

The Atlantic City High School girls basketball will play with a defense-first mentality this season.
Why?
“They don’t have a choice,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said with a laugh.
The Vikings should contend for the South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League titles this season. Atlantic City, which begins the season ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Preseason Girls Basketball Elite 11, hosts Oakcrest in the season opener 5:30 p.m. Friday.
In essence, the Vikings are the defending Cape-Atlantic League champions. They won the 2020 CAL Tournament. There was no tournament held last season because of the pandemic. The Vikings finished 3-5 in 2021.
This season, Atlantic City will blend size with an experienced backcourt and some talented newcomers.
“They buy into defense first,” Lantz said. “What I really like about this particular group is that they’re so unselfish. They know they have to be on their game because they know there’s two or three people behind them.”
Quanirah Cherry-Montague, a 6-foot-3 junior, appears poised for a breakout season. She is a force inside but can also shoot from the perimeter and her wingspan makes her a formidable defender. Cherry-Montague averaged nearly eight points and eight rebounds as a freshman but played in just two games last season because of COVID-19.
“I think she’s excited to show what she can do,” Lantz said. “She can do whatever she puts her mind to.”
Senior Sanai Garrison-Macon is a four-year starter in the backcourt. Sasha Lemons and Naysha Suarez-Rivera are also experienced guards.
Two newcomers — Cea’anai Jackson-Williams and Alexis Gormley — should boost the Vikings.
Jackson-Williams, a 6-foot-3 transfer from ACIT, averaged 11 points and six rebounds last season.
“In our program, we haven’t had a player of her caliber on the inside,” Lantz said. “A true post player. She loves it inside. She’s going to get the ball. She’s going to get a lot of touches.”
The upperclassmen have welcomed Gormley, a 6-1 freshman, with open arms.
“They love her energy,” Lantz said. “They love her effort. They love her attitude. When (Gorman) realizes how talented she is, she’s going to shock a lot of people.”
The Vikings take a long-range view of the season. They know teams are defined by what they do in late February and March and not December.
“We’ll earn whatever going to be,” Lantz said. “I like that all the girls have accepted that. We don’t look at our roster in paper and say, ‘We’re going to be this or that.’ We’re not looking forward to anything but the next game. That’s the way approaching it. We’re going to work hard to compete, play defense and see where we end up at the end of the year.”
