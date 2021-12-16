It's defense first for the Atlantic City girls basketball team

“I think she’s excited to show what she can do,” Lantz said. “She can do whatever she puts her mind to.”

Senior Sanai Garrison-Macon is a four-year starter in the backcourt. Sasha Lemons and Naysha Suarez-Rivera are also experienced guards.

Two newcomers — Cea’anai Jackson-Williams and Alexis Gormley — should boost the Vikings.

Jackson-Williams, a 6-foot-3 transfer from ACIT, averaged 11 points and six rebounds last season.

“In our program, we haven’t had a player of her caliber on the inside,” Lantz said. “A true post player. She loves it inside. She’s going to get the ball. She’s going to get a lot of touches.”

The upperclassmen have welcomed Gormley, a 6-1 freshman, with open arms.

“They love her energy,” Lantz said. “They love her effort. They love her attitude. When (Gorman) realizes how talented she is, she’s going to shock a lot of people.”

The Vikings take a long-range view of the season. They know teams are defined by what they do in late February and March and not December.

“We’ll earn whatever going to be,” Lantz said. “I like that all the girls have accepted that. We don’t look at our roster in paper and say, ‘We’re going to be this or that.’ We’re not looking forward to anything but the next game. That’s the way approaching it. We’re going to work hard to compete, play defense and see where we end up at the end of the year.”

