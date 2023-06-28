SYRACUSE, N.Y. — LeQuint Allen was at a party when he received a call from his Syracuse football teammate early Sunday morning on Dec. 11.

Duce Chestnut, a star defensive back who, like Allen, hails from New Jersey, told Allen he’d been “jumped” by a group outside the party.

Allen went to Chestnut, then returned with him to the party, where a fight occurred with another Syracuse University student.

The fight set off a chain of events that has put Allen’s football future at Syracuse in jeopardy. The 2022 Millville High School graduate was the 2021 Press Player of the Year after a senior season in which he scored 26 TDs and led the Thunderbolts to a 12-1 record.

Using court records filed earlier this week as part of Allen’s lawsuit against Syracuse University, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard pieced together a more complete picture of the incident that resulted in Allen’s two-semester suspension by the university.

The documents — which include university emails, police records, Allen’s statements to school officials and more — show how a typical college party at an on-campus apartment turned violent and sparked a university review of Allen and others’ conduct that night.

They also shine a light on the university’s handling of the matter, and how it reached the decision to punish Allen independent of the athletic department and football program.

Allen, the team’s projected starter at running back, is the only SU student known to have been punished for the incident, records show, though several football players and other students were involved, including Chestnut, an NFL-bound defensive back who has since transferred to LSU.

Allen, 18, took responsibility for his actions that night: He punched another student in the face after getting hit twice by the student, Allen wrote in an affidavit.

The explanation SU gave Allen for why he was handed a suspension that will sideline him for the 2023 season left him confused, he wrote. He claimed he was acting in self-defense.

As his case worked its way through the university’s judicial system, the school repeatedly told Allen it could only take into account his actions that night when determining if Allen violated university policy.

A university investigator assigned to his case suggested Allen should have called the police instead of fighting back.

“If I had it all to do over, knowing what I know now, I would find a better way to handle things,” Allen told the university conduct board handling his case.

Once his appeal was denied by the university, Allen took another route to save his season: He filed suit against his school Monday.

‘I had no idea what he was talking about’

Allen’s involvement started around 2 a.m. Dec. 11, when he received the call from Chestnut that “four or five people” had attacked him while at a party at the University Village Apartments.

Chestnut was identified through court filings and further reporting by Syracuse.com.

The fight started soon after, according to Allen, with the student asking him why he hit a woman.

“I had no idea what he was talking about,” Allen wrote in an affidavit, “so I told him that he did not know what he was talking about.”

A woman who attended the party later told police she was grabbed and pushed into a wall in the apartment hallway, prompting the student to question the players.

Allen alleged the student then punched him twice, once on the side of his face and then in the nose, causing it to bleed. Allen then punched the student in the face, he says in the lawsuit.

After the fight ended, Allen alleged the student threatened to return with a gun.

“I immediately left the party because I was scared,” Allen said in a written statement.

About 15 minutes after returning to his apartment to clean his face, Allen went outside where he saw the student who punched him and friends running to get in a car, Allen told the university conduct board.

He then found one of his teammates with a head wound and blood on his face, Allen told the board. Allen alleged the person who injured his teammate is the same student who had punched him.

That 23-year-old student also suffered more injuries at the party, he told police. Ten days after the party, he wrote in an incomplete and unsworn statement to Syracuse police he had a tooth knocked out and injuries to his head, neck and face after fighting with SU football players.

Allen said in a statement to the university’s appeals board he did not cause all of the injuries the student documented in police reports.

According to Allen’s lawsuit, the student alleged Allen swung at him and pinned him against a wall while another football player punched him in the face.

The lawsuit refers to this player as “John Doe #2.” Syracuse.com learned it is Terry Lockett. Syracuse police spokesperson Sgt. Thomas Blake confirmed Lockett was the other person charged criminally in this incident.

Both Allen and Lockett were charged in March with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Both cases were resolved with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD), meaning the cases are sealed and the charges will be dismissed if there are no further incidents for six months.

Lockett was later notified by the university it was unlikely he violated school policy. The university offered a resolution saying he was “not responsible” for the student conduct charges, according to a copy of the ruling.

Two days after the fight, Chestnut entered the transfer portal.

Two weeks later, Allen solidified himself as a rising star for the football team filling in for record-setting tailback Sean Tucker. Allen rushed for 94 yards and logged 11 catches for 60 more yards in the team’s Pinstripe Bowl loss at Yankee Stadium.

Allen did not hear about the incident again for two months.

OCS launches investigation into Allen

In February, Allen was called to have an informal resolution meeting with SU Office of Community Standards (OCS) investigator Caitlyn Carroll for code of conduct violations stemming from the fight, court records show.

Allen wrote in an affidavit he told Carroll he couldn’t attend their initial meeting because his father had died suddenly and he would be home attending the funeral.

LeQuint Allen Sr. was fatally shot in Millville on Feb. 14.

“They’ll never understand my pain,” Allen tweeted that day, ending the tweet with a broken heart emoji. The funeral was held March 4.

When Allen returned to campus, he and a member of the SU coaching staff met with Carroll, Allen told the university conduct board.

Allen explained he acted in self-defense but was told the university can not take into account the actions of another student, Allen wrote in an affidavit.

Carroll also told him he should have called the police, according to Allen’s lawsuit, and offered him a two-semester suspension covering the spring and summers semesters.

“I did not understand how I was being suspended for defending myself,” Allen wrote.

He left the meeting and retained an attorney, who urged him to meet with Carroll a second time. In that March 23 meeting, Allen told Carroll he punched the student once in self-defense, according to Allen’s affidavit.

Allen also wrote he told Carroll he could not “in good conscience” allow Lockett to get in trouble for the fight, stating he was not even at the party.

Carroll didn’t budge on her proposed punishment for Allen, he wrote.

Allen wrote he told Carroll a two-semester suspension would effectively serve as an expulsion, as he could not afford to attend SU without his football scholarship.

'I made a foolish and juvenile mistake'

Allen practiced with the football team this spring.

Over the course of a week at the end of March, Allen presented the university with multiple counteroffers to resolve the matter without a suspension that would prevent him from losing his eligibility for his scholarship, court records show.

He petitioned three more school officials to rethink the proposed suspension, according to court documents.

“I am not denying responsibility for my actions. I made a foolish and juvenile mistake. I should have called (SU’s Department of Public Safety) when my friend told me he was attacked. I should have removed myself from the situation,” Allen wrote in a March 29 email to the administrators.

He wrote in that email he sends some grant-in-aid money home to help support Mom.

“Without giving too many details, attending SU has changed my life and my family’s life,” Allen wrote.

“I just want my punishment to be fair.”

Allen had a formal hearing before a university conduct board on April 21, hours before he played in SU’s spring game.

The OCS hearing board is made up of a mix of students and faculty.

Allen’s attorney handling his criminal case, who’s now also handling his lawsuit against the university, could only act as an advisor to Allen during the proceeding. She could not communicate with the office on his behalf, according to an email she sent to OCS director and Carroll’s supervisor Joshua D. Rich after she was retained in the criminal matter.

A witness told the hearing board she saw the student hit Allen first, he wrote in the affidavit. A DPS officer also testified at the hearing, Allen wrote.

The student who accused Allen did not attend, Allen wrote in his affidavit.

In his appeal, Allen wrote he had been told by Carroll he had to arrange for the student to attend the hearing, but he said he realized after he did not have contact info for him.

Syracuse University has declined to comment.

Character references

As part of the OCS investigation, Allen also had to submit three character letters.

Sean Avant, an SU football alum who’s now an academic coordinator, wrote one of the letters.

“(Allen) is smart, humble, and one of the most altruistic young men I have ever met,” he said. “His character is worn before his (football) equipment, that is for sure.”

According to Allen’s lawsuit, he was asked by the hearing board why he did not call the police. Allen told the board that, as a young Black man, he was not taught to turn to law enforcement for help, the lawsuit says.

The board’s ruling came on May 10: Allen was suspended through the fall 2023 semester.

In reaching its decision, the board determined Allen escalated the incident and caused physical harm to another student resulting in serious injuries, according to a copy of the ruling.

Allen filed an appeal May 15, the day the suspension went into effect.

‘I am not asking for special treatment’

In his letter of appeal, Allen cited the university’s characterization that he escalated the incident by following Chestnut back to the party.

“Everyone told me to trust the process and I did,” Allen wrote. “But I still don’t think I was heard or that anyone in the process understands what really happened or what I did. I want you to know that I owned up to what I did right away. I was honest and I cooperated all the time with the process.”

While Allen appealed his suspension, Syracuse’s coaching staff added another running back to the roster.

It got a commitment from junior college prospect Deston Hawkins late in the recruiting cycle on May 23, during the time the OCS would have been considering Allen’s appeal.

In his statement, Allen said he did not want the board to consider his position as a football player. He just wanted the board to consider all of the circumstances of the night of the fight and his acceptance of responsibility.

“I am not asking for special treatment,” Allen said in the statement. “I know there is and will be a consequence for my actions last December.”

The appeals board upheld the two-semester suspension, stating the harm caused to the other student involved in the fight outweighed self-defense. But, for the first time, the university acknowledged Allen had a right to defend himself, Allen’s lawsuit said.

Allen learned his appeal failed May 30.

Five weeks later, Allen filed the lawsuit against the university in a last-ditch effort to overturn the suspension.

A court date is set for July 19.