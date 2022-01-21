In down year, Atlantic City's boys basketball coach takes it 'one day at a time': Must Win

Atlantic City finished 10-15 in 2018-19. The Vikings then won the South Jersey Group IV title in 2020 and went 6-1 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season with a senior-dominated team.

The Vikings are simply inexperienced this season. The pandemic also prevented Allen from getting to know the program’s young players. Call that one of the many consequences of virtual learning. Allen knew before it even began that this season would be a tough one.

“These kids haven’t been around me to learn what Atlantic City basketball is about,” he said. “Everybody on varsity now did not play varsity (last season), except for one.”

Allen says the current Vikings are pressing to live up to the program’s lofty standards.

“I’m trying to tell them to just take it one day at a time,” he said, “one practice at a time, one game at a time. I think some of them feel the pressure of putting that Atlantic City uniform on. I’m just trying to keep it as even keel as possible.”