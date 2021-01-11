'I'm very excited, and I'm blessed': EHT senior Amir Dunn to play football at Assumption University

Dunn, who's 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, transferred from Atlantic City High School after his sophomore year and played two years for EHT. He played outside linebacker and some wide receiver last fall as the Eagles went 3-3. He made 19 tackles (third on the team), two tackles for a loss and six pass hurries. He also caught five passes for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns.

"We're really happy for Amir," EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. "He's an especially hard worker and a really outstanding kid and a good student. He came to us as a junior and got along well with everyone from the beginning.

"He's a linebacker who will play in space, covering the run and pass. He has a great athletic skill set, and he studies the game and wants to learn. We're so proud of him. He deserves everything he's got."

Assumption is a member of the Northeast-10 Conference, but the Greyhounds didn't have a season in 2020 because the conference canceled fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greyhounds were 6-4 (5-2 Northeast-10) in 2019.

Dunn didn't take up football until the eighth grade, and likes the defensive side better. He'll be an outside linebacker/hybrid safety for the Greyhounds.