Ideal rowing conditions, good racing but no fans as Lake Lenape Sprints return

MAYS LANDING — The Lake Lenape Sprints I on Saturday morning was the first day of competitive area high school crew since May 2019.
Most people talked more about how fun it was to race than about who won.
Nine races were held in cool but otherwise ideal, windless conditions. Competing were the boys and girls teams of Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Mainland Regional, Absegami and Oakcrest.
The regatta was much smaller than a typical Lake Lenape Sprints event. Most coaches brought only a few boats. No spectators were allowed, due to COVID-19 protocols.
“It feels great to be back. The kids have waited a long time,” said Steve Kelly, the first-year Ocean City girls coach and the overall program’s director of rowing. “It’s good to knock off the dust.”
The Ocean City girls team, led by its varsity eight, had three wins. The girls varsity eight won its 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 41 seconds, three boat lengths over Mainland Regional. Oakcrest finished third, three boat lengths behind Mainland. The Ocean City crew consisted of stroke Alexis O’Keefe, Sophie Gartner, Lorna Connell, Alexa Schlembach, Viva Mulhall, Haley Strickland, Maddie Keefer, bow Eileen Seif and coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow.
“I think we did pretty well for not having rowed for so long,” said O’Keefe, an 18-year-old senior from Brigantine. “It was great. We haven’t been out there for a long time.”
Thurlow said the crew’s rhythm was good for the first race.
“It was good to be out there again on the water with them,” said Thurlow, a 17-year-old senior from Woodbine. “It felt really good. There’s a lot of improvement to come.”
On the boys side, Egg Harbor Township had a big day with victories by its varsity eight, second eight, varsity four and second varsity four.
“I think we have a great group of seniors that love the sport,” said John Kelley, the first-year Egg Harbor Township coach. “They’ve taught the younger kids to love the sport, too. They wanted to prove something last year, but they didn’t get the chance. This year they were ready to go.”
The Eagles’ varsity eight won in 5:00.59, three boat lengths ahead of Absegami. Mainland finished third, two boat-lengths behind the Braves.
The EHT crew included stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jim Curry, Gage Thomas, Chris Sunga, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikoria.
“The varsity eight was strong coming out of the box,” Kelly said. “Some of them had rowed in the varsity four race earlier, but they were so excited to race. With a group that loves to row, that makes it easy for me.”
The Absegami girls varsity four won in 6:00.60, less than two seconds ahead of second-place Egg Harbor Township. The Braves’ crew consisted of stroke Sarah Reed, Sarah Ghazaz, Adrianna Feliciano, bow Julie Sykes and coxswain Kat Walls.
Ocean City senior Riley Fisher is the regular coxswain of the Red Raiders’ boys lightweight four. She also was the coxswain of the girls second eight Saturday. Both crews were winners.
Four more Lake Lenape Sprints regattas will be held on consecutive Saturdays starting March 27.
Other results
Boys lightweight four —1. Ocean City (stroke Flynn DeVlieger, Dhruv Patel, Michael Dickinson, Bryce Jefferson, coxswain Riley Fisher) 5:45.50
Boys second four — 1. Egg Harbor Township (stroke Syd Patel, Kuba Bailszewski, Ethan Payne, bow James Garoh, coxswain Yancy Lopez) 6:04.00
Boys varsity four — 1. Egg Harbor Township (stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, bow Jim Curry, coxswain Bailee Sikoria) 5:09.81
Girls freshman/novice eight — 1. Ocean City (stroke Molly Hoffman, Gianna Coleman, Kaitlyn Kane, Lily Beard, Jamie Wilkinson, Adison Conti, Leah Japson, bow Bridget Millar, coach Hannah Fuscaldo) 5:57.16.
Girls second eight — 1. Ocean City (stroke Emily Crawford, Morgan Beckmann, Charlie Steingard, Alayna Degan, Molli Dahms, Danielle Weidner, Sofia Keir, bow Mackenzie Enteado, coxswain Riley Fisher) 6:02.40
Boys second eight/third eight/lightweight eight — 1. Egg Harbor Township second eight (stroke Syd Patel, Kuba Baliszewski, Ethan Payne, James Garoh, Mike Boyle, Aiden Schwartz, Ryan Gordy, bow Richmond Rubi, coxswain Crystal Luo) 5:30.60
