Ideal rowing conditions, good racing but no fans as Lake Lenape Sprints return

Thurlow said the crew’s rhythm was good for the first race.

“It was good to be out there again on the water with them,” said Thurlow, a 17-year-old senior from Woodbine. “It felt really good. There’s a lot of improvement to come.”

On the boys side, Egg Harbor Township had a big day with victories by its varsity eight, second eight, varsity four and second varsity four.

“I think we have a great group of seniors that love the sport,” said John Kelley, the first-year Egg Harbor Township coach. “They’ve taught the younger kids to love the sport, too. They wanted to prove something last year, but they didn’t get the chance. This year they were ready to go.”

The Eagles’ varsity eight won in 5:00.59, three boat lengths ahead of Absegami. Mainland finished third, two boat-lengths behind the Braves.

The EHT crew included stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jim Curry, Gage Thomas, Chris Sunga, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikoria.

“The varsity eight was strong coming out of the box,” Kelly said. “Some of them had rowed in the varsity four race earlier, but they were so excited to race. With a group that loves to row, that makes it easy for me.”