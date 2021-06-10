 Skip to main content
Hunterdon Central beats Southern in state Group IV final
Hunterdon Central beats Southern in state Group IV final

A fantastic season for the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team came to an end Thursday night.

Hunterdon Central's offense was just too much for Southern Regional in the second half, and the Red Devils won 7-2 to win the state Group IV championship at Shore Regional in West Long Branch.

Hunterdon Central led 2-0 at the half thanks to goals from Chris Bill and Sean Creter.

Southern was able to cut the lead to 2-1 about midway through the third quarter when Joey DeYoung scored, assisted by Luke Bruther. But goals from Brendan Lehrer, Nick Thorne and Dylan Johnson built the Red Devils' lead to 5-1 toward the end of the third.

DeYoung's second goal of the game came with 31 seconds left in the third, but Hunterdon Central led 5-2 heading into the final period. 

Creter and Johnson scored again to make it 7-2 in the fourth.

Hunterdon Central advances to the Tournament of Champions, which begins Saturday. The other five teams in the tournament are Don Bosco Prep, Simmit, Mountain Lakes, Pingry and Chatham.

