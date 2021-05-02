Host Oakcrest wins Al Hedelt Tournament

The Oakcrest High School baseball team won its own Al Hedelt Tournament on Sunday.
The Falcons beat Vineland 9-8 in the semifinals and then topped Southern Regional 7-5 in the final.
The deceased Hedelt is the former Pleasantville athletic director and Oakcrest coach.
In the semifinal win, A.J. Constantini, Andre Boyer and Gavin Healy each knocked in two runs for Oakcrest. Tyler Monzo got the win to improve to 2-1. Julio Nieves-Sanchez hit two home runs and knocked in four runs for Vineland.
Healy and Boyer also sparked Oakcrest in the final. Boyer was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Healy went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Mike Mucci hit a home run for Southern.
Oakcrest is 4-4 on the season.
No. 8 Holy Spirit 23,
St. Mary of Rutherford 1
Sophomore Vince Spina had a memorable first career hit Sunday.
He hit a three-run home run to propel the Spartans to the win in a Thank You Classic game in Pennsauken, Camden County, Gloucester County.
Spina added two-run double in the same inning. He finished 2 for 2 with five RBIs. Jayden Shertel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Dave Hagaman knocked in four runs for Spirit.
Starting pitcher Hagaman did not allow a hit or a run and struck out five in four innings for the win.
Holy Spirit (5-4) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Mary of Rutherford 000 10 – 1 1 3
Holy Spirit 72 14 0 x- 23 15 0
Hammonton 4,
Washington Township 0
Lukas Guerrier struck out seven and allowed five hits in six innings to get the win in a Thank You Classic game in East Greenwich Township on Sunday.
Guerrier also went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Joe Perna, Matt McAleer and Brett Longo also knocked in runs for Hammonton.
Hammonton improve to 4-3.
Washington Township 000 000 0 – 0 6 2
Hammonton 010 030 x- 4 9 0
No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 6,
Brick Memorial 3
Ethan Dodd struck out 10 and allowed no runs to get the win in this Thank You Classic game in Pennsauken on Sunday.
Dodd was also 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jacob Dembin hit a home run for EHT.
Egg Harbor (8-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Egg Harbor Township 041 001 0 – 6 10 3
Brick Memorial 000 030 0 – 3 7 1
From Saturday
No. 6 Gloucester Catholic 9,
No. 7 Ocean City 5
Ocean City made one comeback Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders needed two.
Gloucester Catholic beat Ocean City 9-5 in a Thank You Classic matchup Saturday afternoon. Gloucester Catholic (7-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (4-2) is ranked No. 7.
Ocean City trailed 3-1 when it came to the plate for its final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. Matt Nunan tied the game with a two-out, two-run single to centerfield.
Gloucester Catholic, however, responded in the top of the eighth. The Rams sent 11 hitters to the plate, took advantage of four Ocean City walks and scored six runs.
The Thank You Classic featured multiple games at multiple South Jersey locations this weekend. The event honored first responders and teachers for their efforts during the pandemic.
Sophomore left-hander Tanner Nolan scattered 10 hits in 7 1/3 innings to get the win.
Nunan started for Ocean City. He struck out eight but also walked eight and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Tom Finnegan and James Mancini each had two hits for the Red Raiders.
Gloucester Catholic 201 000 06 – 9 6 1
Ocean City 100 000 22 – 5 10 3
WP. Nolan LP. Nunan
No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 6
Paul VI 0
Andrew Gaines struck out 10 in 5 2/3 shutout innings for the winning Hermits in this Thank You Classic game at South Delsea Drive Park in Glassboro on Saturday night.
Bryan Oliver knocked in runs with a single and a sacrifice fly for St. Augustine. Hermits left fielder Kyle Neri was 1 for 2 with a double and run scored.
St. Augustine (9-0) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Paul VI dropped to 3-3.
St. Augustine 001 211 1 - 6
Paul VI 000 000 0 - 0
