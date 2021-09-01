'Holy War' renewed in Absecon on Friday: A look at this week's high school football games

The Holy Spirit High School and St. Joseph Academy football teams renew their rivalry Friday night.
The teams kickoff at 6 p.m. at Holy Spirt in Absecon. The Spartans (0-1) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joseph Academy (1-0) is No. 3.
The two schools refer to this game as “The Holy War.” Both are perennial powers. Spirit and St. Joe compete to attract many of the same students to their programs. The winner of Friday’s game gets bragging rights when speaking to prospective students.
The rivalry began in 2000. St. Joe leads the series 15-8, but Holy Spirit has won two straight, including an 18-6 win over St. Joe in last year’s season opener.
Spirit opened this season with a 28-7 loss to national power DeMatha Catholic of Maryland. Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen threw for 177 yards and ran for a score in the loss.
St. Joe opened last week with a 31-18 win over Northeast of Philadelphia. St. Joe linebackers Tallen Murray and defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy each made three tackles for losses in the win.
What follows is a preview of most of this weekend’s games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland southern Ocean counties:
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Bridgeton (0-0) at Middle Township (0-0), 6 p.m. Thursday (98.7 FM): Middle finished last season with three straight wins. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb threw for 698 yards and seven TDs and ran for 382 yards and six TDs last season. Middle senior linebacker David Giulian made 87 tackles — 15 for losses — last season. Bridgeton finished 4-2 and beat Middle 25-7 last season. Senior running back Jermaine Bell and junior quarterback Richard Mosley lead the Bulldogs.
Mainland Regional (1-0) at Millville (1-0), 6 p.m. Thursday: Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Thunderbolts opened with a 31-28 win over Union last Saturday. Senior running back LeQuint Allen rushed for 113 yards and a TD in the win. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins completed 8 of 17 passes for 177 yards and TD. Mainland quarterback Marlon Leslie ran for 187 yards against EHT. Sophomore safety Christian Elliott made 15 tackles.
Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Washington Township (0-0), 7 p.m. Thursday: Egg Harbor lost to Mainland 14-6 last week. EHT running back Ronald Vaughan rushed for 148 yards. Eagles sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon made 3.5 tackles for losses. Washington Township was 2-2 last season. Washington Township senior running back Jo’Nathan Silver averaged 5.4 yards per carry last year.
Wildwood (0-0) at Cumberland Regional (0-0), 6 p.m. Thursday: Wildwood returns 15 players, including five seniors. Quarterback/defensive back Ernie Troiano leads the Warriors. Jason Coombs makes his debut as Cumberland coach.
Pleasantville (0-1) at Haddonfield (0-0), 7 p.m. Thursday: Pleasantville opened the season with a 29-2 loss to Oakcrest last week. Haddonfield, a traditional power, was 3-2 last season. These teams last met in 2019 with Haddonfield winning 14-6.
Lower Cape May Regional (0-0) at Glassboro (0-0), 10:30 a.m. Friday: Lower Cape May comes off a 4-4 season. Junior wide receiver Archie Lawler caught 24 passes for 342 yards and four TDs last season. Glassboro finished 1-5 last season. Running back Ralph McBride averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
Absegami (0-1) at Atlantic City (0-0), 6 p.m. Friday: Absegami opened with a 32-13 loss to Hammonton last week. Freshman defensive end DJ Martin made seven tackles for Absegami. Braves quarterback Ray Weed threw a TD pass and ran for 78 yards. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker threw for 1,166 yards and 13 TDs last season. Absegami beat Atlantic City 50-20 last season.
Oakcrest (1-0) at Buena Regional (0-0), 6 p.m. Friday: Greg Gruver makes his debut as Buena coach. Junior wide receiver and defensive back Samir Garrison sparks the Chiefs. Oakcrest opened with a 29-2 win over Pleasantville last Friday. Falcons quarterback Aaron Bullock threw for 119 yards and two TDs and ran for 53 yards and a score. Asad Hunt ran for 77 yards and a TD and also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for Oakcrest.
Notre Dame (0-0) at St. Augustine Prep (0-1), 6 p.m. Friday: St. Augustine, which is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11, opened with a 34-7 loss to Archbishop Spalding of Maryland last week. Hermits running back Kanye Udoh carried 13 times for 66 yards in the loss. Sophomore quarterback A.J. Surace leads Notre Dame, which finished 5-1 last season.
Clearview Regional (1-0) at Vineland (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Vineland opened with a 21-0 loss at Ocean City last week. Fighting Clan freshman quarterback Daniel Russo completed 5 of 9 passes in the loss. Clearview opened with a 12-7 win over Cherry Hill West.
Cedar Creek (1-0) vs. Willingboro (0-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University: This game will be played as part of the Rumble on the Raritan showcase event at Rutgers. Senior linebacker Kevin Dougherty had four tackles for a loss in Cedar Creek’s 52-0 season-opening win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Fellow linebacker C.J. Resto made nine tackles. Willingboro opened with a 27-14 loss to Delran.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Allentown (0-0) at Barnegat (0-0), 6 p.m. Thursday: Paul Covine makes his debut as Barnegat coach. Connor Darmstatter leads the offensive and defensive lines for the Bengals. Jake Raff caught 35 passes for 528 yards for Allentown last season.
Toms River East (0-0) at Southern Regional (0-0), Noon Saturday: Southern features senior running back Jaiden Brown, who rushed for 1,071 yards and 14 TDs last season. East finished 3-5 last season.
