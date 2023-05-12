ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School softball team can for the first time in 31 years call itself a Cape-Atlantic League champion.

Sophomore pitcher Mary Kate Armstrong struck out 14 as the Spartans beat Absegami 8-2 Friday afternoon to win the CAL United Division title and clinch a spot in next week’s CAL Tournament.

“One of the goals for this year was we wanted to say, ‘Hey, we’re no longer that doormat,’ ” Spirit coach Dennis Smith said. “If you put the work in and the girls buy into what you want to do, you’re going to win.”

Spirit’s last CAL conference or division title came in 1992. Spirit won six games in 2022 and nine last season. The Spartans were 0-19 in 2015.

“I think a lot of (our success) has to do with the bond we have,” sophomore first baseman Mia Merlino said. “This year we have a very good bond. I couldn’t tell you (why). But from the beginning, everyone got along. There were no people butting heads.”

Spirit (14-4) complemented Armstrong’s effort in the circle with eight hits. Merlino was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sophomore third baseman Frankie Lane scored two runs and contributed an RBI double. Freshman second baseman Alana Maldonado scored twice, and Armstrong and Gabbi Jones each had an RBI single.

Spirit trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth. The Spartans sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs on three hits.

“It feels really good being able to see your fans and team happy that you got a hit,” Merlino said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The Spartans also shined on defense. Junior center fielder Gianna Bayard and senior right fielder Ava Voois both made running catches on line drives hit in the gap.

Armstrong, the winning pitcher, said she relied on her curveball and targeted the outside corner of home plate as much as possible.

“I felt a little bit of pressure,” she said, “but I wasn’t too worried.”

The South Jersey sports community mostly associates football, basketball and baseball with Holy Spirit. With the season the Spartans have had and the team’s youth, softball should probably be added to that list.

Smith, a fixture at the school for years as both a coach and an administrator, is in his third season in charge of softball. Spirit now moves on to the six-team CAL Tournament. The league is expected to announce the field by Saturday.

“The girls brought into what they needed to do to get better,” he said. “We got talent, but we just worked hard. We worked hard in the offseason. It means the world to me to know that this group of seniors and juniors who put up with the last two years to see it come to this where we’re 14-4, win (a division) championship and get a chance to play the better teams in the league. I’m really, really proud.”