Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger wins at Philly crew championships

Holy Spirit High School rower Phil Seeger continued his outstanding season by winning the boys varsity single championship Sunday at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships in Philadelphia.
Seeger won a head race against 12 other rowers in the morning and then a six-boat final.
The Spartans standout will row in the fall for Oregon State University.
"This whole season has definitely been fun," said the 6-foot-3, 183-pound Seeger, a Little Egg Harbor Township resident. "It gives us some closure after last year (when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). You know who the guys are you're rowing against. It's great to talk to the guys when you're on the water. I get along well with them, and there's no animosity. Then you have a competitive race and it all turns out well."
Seeger won the 1,500-meter final in 6 minutes, 11.12 seconds, a bit slower than his head race time of 5:56.32. Noel Roberts, of George Washington, was second in 6:14.62 and Sam Alston, of Christian Brothers Academy, took third in 6:29.29.
"In the final I stayed with the guys from George Washington and CBA," Seeger said. "It was a little difficult with a headwind and the jump in temperature from the last few days. When I got to the island, about 400 meters from the end, I took off."
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four placed second in its final, and Absegami was third. The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight was third in its final, with St. Augustine Prep fourth and Absegami sixth. The Oakcrest girls lightweight four placed third in its final, and Atlantic City placed sixth. The EHT girls lightweight quad finished second in a four-boat race.
Seeger won the boys varsity single division against 29 other rowers on April 18 at the Mercer Sprints at Mercer County Park. Two years ago, he won the boys junior double championship with Spirit partner Joe Glenn at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, which is commonly called the nationals.
"Phil Seeger is a tough competitor," Holy Spirit boys crew coach Mike Giegerich said. "He always gives 100% in practice, and it shows in the race."
Montclair won the girls varsity four final in 6:01.28, and Holy Spirit finished second in 6:08.82. The Spirit crew included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna. Third-place Absegami's lineup featured stroke Sarah Reed, Julia Sykes, Adrianna Feliciano, bow Sarah Ghazaz and coxswain Kathleen Walls.
The Oakcrest girls lightweight-four crew included stroke Kate McAvaddy, Cheyenne France, Sadie Crispell, bow Abrielle Bouchacourt and coxswain Sara Duran. The EHT girls lightweight quad lineup consisted of stroke Maddie Pitale, Ava McDonough, Rachel Kent and bow Marissa Paul.
The Holy Spirit boys lightweight double crew of stroke Ryan Chavez and bow Aidan Driscoll finished third.
The Mainland girls varsity eight was sixth in its final.
The St. Augustine boys second eight was third in a three-boat final. The Mainland girls lightweight eight was also third in a three-boat final.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
