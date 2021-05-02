Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger wins at Philly crew championships

Holy Spirit High School rower Phil Seeger continued his outstanding season by winning the boys varsity single championship Sunday at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships in Philadelphia.

Seeger won a head race against 12 other rowers in the morning and then a six-boat final.

The Spartans standout will row in the fall for Oregon State University.

"This whole season has definitely been fun," said the 6-foot-3, 183-pound Seeger, a Little Egg Harbor Township resident. "It gives us some closure after last year (when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). You know who the guys are you're rowing against. It's great to talk to the guys when you're on the water. I get along well with them, and there's no animosity. Then you have a competitive race and it all turns out well."

Seeger won the 1,500-meter final in 6 minutes, 11.12 seconds, a bit slower than his head race time of 5:56.32.​ Noel Roberts, of George Washington, was second in 6:14.62 and Sam Alston, of Christian Brothers Academy, took third in 6:29.29.