Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger wins at crew nationals

The circumstances were anything but normal, but Holy Spirit High School rower Phil Seeger was the winner of the boys varsity single division at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Saturday’s semifinals and finals were canceled after six races due to heavy rains and a rising tidal flow. That meant that Friday’s results were used to determine the finishes, and Seeger became the champion. The Spartans senior easily had the best time in the division’s first-round heats.

The event is commonly called “the nationals.”

“It obviously wasn’t what I had hoped for, but it’s still nice to have the victory,” said Seeger, an 18-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township resident. “I was looking forward to the finals race. I don’t feel like I raced yesterday like it was my last race at the Schuylkill (River), but I still rowed really hard, and I’m glad I still went for it. It feels great. It’s always a great way to close out the season. I’m sorry I don’t have anyone to share it with, since its a single, but it’s still a great feeling and a great accomplishment.”