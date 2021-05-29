Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger wins at crew nationals

The circumstances were anything but normal, but Holy Spirit High School rower Phil Seeger was the winner of the boys varsity single division at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Saturday’s semifinals and finals were canceled after six races due to heavy rains and a rising tidal flow. That meant that Friday’s results were used to determine the finishes, and Seeger became the champion. The Spartans senior easily had the best time in the division’s first-round heats.
The event is commonly called “the nationals.”
“It obviously wasn’t what I had hoped for, but it’s still nice to have the victory,” said Seeger, an 18-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township resident. “I was looking forward to the finals race. I don’t feel like I raced yesterday like it was my last race at the Schuylkill (River), but I still rowed really hard, and I’m glad I still went for it. It feels great. It’s always a great way to close out the season. I’m sorry I don’t have anyone to share it with, since its a single, but it’s still a great feeling and a great accomplishment.”
The boys varsity-single division had 1,500-meter semifinals Friday, and Seeger turned in the best time by more than five seconds in a field of 12. He finished heat 1 of the two qualifying heats in 5 minutes, 28.88 seconds. Heat 2 was won by Noel Roberts, of George Washington High School, in 5:33.96. Roberts became the second-place overall finisher. The fastest nonheat winner was Haverford High School’s Aiden Weaver in 5:39.04 in Friday’s heat 1. He became the third-place finisher.
The SRAA officials, led by president Dennis Smith Sr., of Egg Harbor Township, hoped to have a full racing day Saturday, but it was not possible.
“We ran the semifinal heats for the varsity fours and varsity eights, but the conditions became dangerous, and I made the decision to cancel the races,” Smith said. “It was really raining, and the river was rising and the flow rate was rising. It was just impossible. The kids were cold. We didn’t think it was safe to put the kids on the water, and their safety is paramount.
“We determined the medals based on Friday’s results. We didn’t use any of Saturday’s results to determine medals because the conditions were terrible.”
The Holy Spirit girls girls varsity four and the Oakcrest girls lightweight four both finished third.
The Holy Spirit crew won heat 4 of its division Friday in 5:35.84. The Spartans were the third-fastest heat winner among the four heats and earned third place. Montclair High School was the winner, taking heat 1 in 5:32.05.
The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.
“We feel pretty good about it,” Holy Spirit girls coach Joe Welsh said. “It was a full 24-boat division, and there were boats from places like San Diego, Michigan and Florida. We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season at first, and now it ends like this. It’s a bad way for the season to end, but I’m thrilled for the kids.”
The Oakcrest girls lightweight four was second it heat 2 of its division Friday. There were two heats, and the Falcons had the third-fastest time overall (5:48.40) to take third place. Mount St. Joseph, which won heat 2 in 5:40.71, was the winner.
The Oakcrest crew consisted of stroke Kate McAvaddy, Cheyenne France, Sadie Crispell, bow Abrielle Bouchacourt and coxswain Sara Duran. The field had nine boats.
“The circumstances are not ideal, but they did well,” Oakcrest coach Charles Dupras said. “They didn’t have a great start (Friday) but regained their composure and stayed with Mount. They’re (Oakcrest) a tenacious crew.”
The Absegami girls varsity four won heat 3 of its division in 5:38.98 on Friday to finish fourth.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
