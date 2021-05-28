Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger off to strong start at nationals

Holy Spirit High School’s Phil Seeger led a group of area finalists and semifinalists Friday on the opening day of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta in Philadelphia.
Seeger qualified for Saturday’s final in the boys varsity single division in 5 minutes, 28.88 seconds, the fastest time in the division’s two qualifying heats.
The Holy Spirit and Absegami girls varsity-four crews won separate qualifying heats to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Holy Spirit won its race in 5:35.84 and Absegami was first in its race in 5:38.98. Mainland was fourth in a repechage (second chance) race to also make the division’s semifinals.
The Atlantic City boys varsity four was third in a repechage to make the semifinals.
Other finalists include the Egg Harbor Township girls varsity double, the Oakcrest girls lightweight four, the EHT girls lightweight quad and the Mainland girls lightweight eight.
The semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and finals in 22 categories start at 10:30 a.m.
