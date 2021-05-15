Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger 2nd at Stotesbury; Oakcrest 3ird in girls lightweight four

Only a rower from California was faster than Holy Spirit High School’s Phil Seeger in the boys senior single final Saturday at the Stotesbury Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
Seeger finished second in 5 minutes, 34.26 seconds in the six-boat final. Matthew Willer, of Palo Alto High School, was the winner in 5:26.05. The senior single division had 35 rowers. Seeger earlier won his semifinal heat.
“I had a great row, one of the best this season so far,” said Seeger, an 18-year-old senior from Little Egg Harbor Township who will row for Oregon State next year. “He (Willer) got ahead of me at the beginning, and he stayed ahead. He’s an extraordinary rower. I did what coach (Mike Giegerich) said: I rowed my own race, and I brought it up at the end.”
The Oakcrest girls lightweight four finished third in its final in 6:07.91. Merion Mercy Academy won the race in 5:57.29.
The Falcons’ crew included stroke Kate McAvaddy, Cheyenne France, Sadie Crispell, bow Abrielle Bouchacourt and coxswain Sara Duran. Atlantic City finished fifth in the final in 6:17.25.
“The girls had a really good row,” Oakcrest coach Charles Dupras said. “This is a group of tough, hard-working girls who ... coach Mitch Rosen had done a really good job working with and motivating. They made it their goal to be closer to Mount St. Joseph and Merion Mercy than they were at the Philadelphia City Championships (which they did this weekend), and they bounced back from a close loss last week to Atlantic City in Counties (the Atlantic County Championships) on May 9.”
The Mainland Regional girls lightweight eight placed third in its final in 6:10.96. Gwynedd Mercy was the winner in 5:43.75.
The Egg Harbor Township girls senior double finished fifth in its final in 6:39.39.
The winner was Rumson-Fair Haven in 6:05.44.
The Absegami girls senior four placed fifth in the final in 5:58.23. Montclair High School won it in 5:44.65.
Ocean City was sixth in the girls junior eight final in 5:51.84. Mount St. Joseph won the race in 5:09.03.
The O.C. girls second eight placed fifth in its final in 5:37.40.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
